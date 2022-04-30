Tigers drop Wildcats out of first in SBAAC National

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate made things interesting in the SBAAC National Division baseball standings Friday night.

The Tigers beat Blanchester 3-2, throwing out the would-be tying run at home plate in the bottom of the seventh.

“That was tough to watch,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said of the game. “We did not play our best game. Walks, errors and standings runners, mixed in with their timely hitting killed us.”

Blanchester and Felicity are now 6-2 in the division, both trailing leader Williamsburg at 6-1. Bethel-Tate is 5-3 in league play.

The loss ends Blanchester’s 10-game win streak and the Wildcats are now 11-3.

“(We) did not give up,” said Lawson. “Trailing the entire game, we got the tying run (James Wymer) to second in the bottom of the seventh and got the hit (Zach West) we needed. I sent the runner and the right fielder made a perfect throw home to end the game. Sometimes you need to tip your cap.”

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

Bethel-Tate 3, Blanchester 2

BT^0^0^1^1^1^0^0^^3.5.0

BL^0^0^0^0^0^1^1^^2.10.4

(3) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Wolfe 3-1-0-0 Kennedy 4-0-0-0 Little 4-1-2-0 Snider 2-0-0-0 Sheilds 4-0-0-0 Moeckel 4-1-1-0 Ladd 3-0-1-1 Schuhian 2-0-0-0 Goldie 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 29-3-5-1

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-0-0-0 Dick 4-0-1-0 James Wymer 4-0-3-1 West 3-1-2-0 Roush 3-0-2-0 Frump 2-0-1-0 Miller 2-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-0 Mulvihill 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 26-2-10-1

2B: BT-Moeckel; BL-Roush, James Wymer

HBP: BT-Schuhian; BL-Miller, Mulvihill

SB: BT-Sheilds; BL-West, James Wymer

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Bethel-Tate

Wolfe (W)^7^10^2^2^3^6

Blanchester

Frump (L)^4^3^2^2^3^4

West^3^2^1^0^1^1