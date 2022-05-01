WC softball splits final DH, finishes 13-19

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Wilmington College softball team ended its season Saturday with a doubleheader split against Muskingum.

Wilmington lost the first Ohio Athletic Conference game 2-1 then won the second game 4-2 in eight innings.

In game one, the Fightin’ Quakers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Judaea Wilson led off the game with a walk and, after a successful sacrifice bunt from Logann Julian, then scored on a throwing error.

Wilmington starter Izzy Rothrock pitched well throughout, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts for WC while Hillary Huffer retired the final two Muskies.

Mollie Moore had two of the Quakers’ four hits.

The nightcap also was a pitcher’s duel. Wilmington got two of the first three batters on in the eighth, and it took a Muskingum throwing error to break the scoreless deadlock and Julian reached base after a grounder to second. Hayley Suchland followed with an RBI-single to center field, and after a Hadley single loaded the bases, Archey drove in two more with a hit up the middle.

Trailing 4-0, the first four Muskies reached base in the eighth. The last two – Taylor Gallentine and Kalie Eshelman – hit RBI-singles to score two runs. A pop out and fly out recorded the first two outs for Huffer, who relieved Hall after the second batter of the inning. A walk loaded the bases and put the tying run into scoring position, but a pop out to Suchland ended the game.

Hall won the first game of her collegiate career in her final game, allowing two earned runs on five hits in seven-plus innings. Huffer got the save, recording the final three outs.

Both teams finished with seven hits, all of them singles. Archey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs

Wilmington finishes its 2022 season with a 13-19 overall record including a 6-12 mark in OAC competition.