Dietz lone Quaker at Ashland track, field meet

ASHLAND, Ohio — Madison Dietz represented the Wilmington College women’s track and field team at the Ashland University Alumni Open Saturday.

The senior competed in the long jump, recording a distance of 4.95 meters to place 14th in the event. Simon Green of Findlay University won the event with a mark of 5.81 meters while Heidelberg University’s Olivia Bean was the top NCAA Division III finisher, jumping 5.28 meters.

Wilmington will head to Berea for the 2022 Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend.