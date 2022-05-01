Blan, EC track, field at Blanchester MS Invitational

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton and Blanchester track and field teams competed Thursday in the Blanchester Middle School Invitational.

The lone winner for the county schools came in the boys meet with Casey Gilbert of Blanchester clearing 5-2 to win the high jump. Gilbert also was third in the 100.

The Astro boys top point scorer was Max Gulley who was second in the shot put (35-8) and third in the discus (100-2.75).

The top finish for Blanchester’s girls team was by Haven Reeves, who was runnerup in the high jump (4-8) and runnerup in the 100-meter dash (13.89).

For East Clinton, Keira Null was eighth in the discus. The 4×800-meter relay team was sixth overall.

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES:

4×800 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 10:20.67; (5) East Clinton 11:55.1

110 HURDLES: (1) Tyler McFadden (Go) 18.32; (4) Ian Hopkins (Bl) 18.82; (15) Trevor Whitaker (Bl) 22.57;

100 DASH: (1) Isaiah James (LM) 12.45; (3) Casey Gilbert (Bl) 12.67; (15) Trevor Whitaker (Bl) 14.12; (23) Sawyer Fooce (EC) 14.7

4×200 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 1:45.94; (5) Blanchester 1:57.32

1600 RUN: (1) Brayden Dill (MO) 5:01.43; (11) Carson Wyss (Bl) 6:02.38; (18) Gabe Stewart (EC) 6:26.98; (20) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 6:40.48

4×100 RELAY: (1) Ripley 58.03; (4) Blanchester 53.41;

400 DASH: (1) JQ Wayne (LM) 58.2; (15) Ian Hopkins (Bl) 67.95; (20) Landon Brockman (EC) 69.51; (24) Elijah McVey (Bl) 70.18

200 HURDLES: (1) Cash Smith (Ham) 29.24

800 RUN: (1) Owen Speed (BT) 2:15.02; (9) Brayden Behymer (Bl) 2:38.08

200 DASH: (1) Lamar Hall (MO) 25.74; (6) Lyric Dunham (Bl) 28.21; (12) Sawyer Fooce (EC) 30.44; (14) Zimri Mahanes (EC) 31.11; (15) Caleb Johnson (Bl) 31.41

4×400 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 4:09.26; (8) Blanchester 4:44.9

SHOT PUT: (1) Trey Holden (Wbg) 37-9; (2) Max Gulley (EC) 35-8; (13) Elijah McVey (Bl) 29-5.5; (29) LJ Rineair (Bl) 22-11; (31) Eoin Hackmann (EC) 16-5.5

DISCUS: (1) Brody Fisher (Wbg) 116-6; (3) Max Gulley (EC) 100-2.75; (9) Steven Lester (Bl) 88-2; (11) Randy Eckman (Bl) 85-4.5; (33) Eoin Hackmann (EC) 33-7.5

LONG JUMP: (1) JQ Wayne (LM) 16-8; (9) Conley Pembleton (Bl) 14-3.5; (14) Sawyer Fooce (EC) 13-5.75; (16) Trevor Whitaker (Bl) 12-10.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Casey Gilbert (Bl) 5-2; (6) Zimri Mahanes (EC) 4-8

Girls Results

4×800 RELAY: (1) Milford 11:24.55; (5) Blanchester 12:49.79; (6) East Clinton 13:23.68

100 HURDLES: (1) Van Frank (Bat) 18.4; (6) Lilly Bates (Bl) 19.41; (14) Kendall Koch (Bl) 20.5; (16) Lily Rice (Bl) 20.86; (23) Serena Williams (EC) 22.17; (27) Joslyn Josi Balon (EC) 23.36

100 DASH: (1) Tarajah Byrd (Wood) 13.41; (2) Haven Reeves (Bl) 13.89; (19) Emily Arnold (EC) 15.7; (23) Karsyn Jamison (EC) 16.02; (27) Hailee Harris (Bl) 16.52; (3) Mason Taylor (Bl) 17.49; Hailey Behymer (Bl) 18.49

4×200 RELAY: (1) Woodward 1:54.69; (7) Blanchester 2:10.71; (14) East Clinton 2:24.21

1600 RUN: (1) Peyton Dooloukas (Gos) 5:32.09; (15) Paityn Conley (Bl) 7:11.15

4×100 RELAY: (1) Woodward 54.63; (5) Blanchester 57.4; (9) East Clinton 63.16; (16) Blanchester B 67.7

400 DASH: (1) Peyton Dews (LM) 64.98; (9) Kenzie Terrell (EC) 71.37; (11) Jocelyn Lansing (Bl) 75.68; (18) Cheryl Howe (Bl) 78.64; (24) Kaylee Terrell (EC) 80.69; (25) Lily Rice (Bl) 83.7; (27) Kaci Grillot (Bl) 76.15

200 HURDLES: (1) Van Frank (Bat) 33.33; (4) Kendall Koch (Bl) 34.55; (18) Joslyn Josi Balon (EC) 39.72; (21) Caroline Myers (Bl) 40.44; (25) Serena Williams (EC) 42.18; (26) Lilly Bates (Bl) 42.24

800 RUN: (1) Christina Murphy (Fay) 2:32.35; (13) Kenzi Terrell (EC) 3:00.06; (18) Carlecia Carly Bazaldus (EC) 3:06.78; (27) Cheryl Howe (Bl) 3:37.29; (28) Katie Hinkle (Bl) 3:37.46

200 DASH: (1) Peyton Dews (LM) 28.71; (11) Jocelyn Lansing (Bl) 31.98; (13) Alison Trovillo (Bl) 32.39; (25) Lily Rice (Bl) 35.67; (31) Madison Roberts (EC) 37.30; (32) Haley Carroll (EC) 37.78; (36) Hailey Behymer (Bl) 39.17

4×400 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 4:51.16; (6) Blanchester 5:14.44; (13) Blanchester B 6:15.62

SHOT PUT: (1) Katherine Thompson (Go) 35-7; (11) Emily Bates (Bl) 24-11; (14) Keira Null (EC) 23-7; (16) Karsyn Jamison (EC) 23-1; (19) Lily Roy (Bl) 22-9.5; (20) Carlee Campbell (Bl) 22-2; (31) Madison Taylor (Bl) 17-6.5

DISCUS: (1) Aubrey Schaffner (MO) 86-5.75; (8) Keira Null (EC) 68-10.5; (10) Myla Skates (Bl) 64-1; (17) Karsyn Jamison (EC) 57-0.5; (18) Carlee Campbell (Bl) 55-5; (21) Madison Taylor (Bl) 52-2; (34) Hannah Binion (Bl) 36-4.5

LONG JUMP: (1) Peyton Dews (LM) 15-4; (16) Kaci Grillot (Bl) 10-3.25; (17) Katie Hinkle (Bl) 10-1; (20) Taylynn Spurlock (EC) 9-8; (23) Riley Ledford (bl) 9-5; (23) Kaylee Terrell (EC) 9-0.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Lauren Cravens (Bat) 4-10; (2) Haven Reeves (Bl) 4-8; (5) Emma Hartmann (Bl) 4-4