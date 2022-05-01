East Clinton girls finish first at Blanchester Invitational

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton edged Blanchester for the girls championship Friday at the Blanchester Invitational track and field meet at Barbour Memorial Field.

On the boys side, Clermont Northeastern was first with Blanchester third and East Clinton fifth.

Gabriel Staehling posted two victories for the Wildcats in the shot put (42-6) and the discus (122-4). The Wildcats also won the 4×400-meter relay with Brett Bandow, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Zane Panetta and Nick Musselman clocking a 3:51.73.

Matej Jostak claimed a first place finis in the 200-meter dash, edging the runnerup by .04 seconds. Jostak ran 24.42.

The Lady Astros won three events while the Ladycats won two.

East Clinton started the running portion of the meet by winning the 4×800-meter relay with Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck teaming to run 10:58.92.

Collom, Seabaugh, Hadlie Clark and Lauren Runyon went 4:45.46 ton win the 4×400 meter relay, the final running event in the meet.

Libby Evanshine won the high jump by going over 4-10.

Ainsley Whitaker had the throwing double by winning the shot put (28-7.5) and discus (87-7).

Lydia Kittner of Whiteoak was the standout of the girls meet, winning the 100-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

CJ Boothby of Clermont Northeastern was the top individual on the boys side, winning the 110-meter high hurdles, the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

Blanchester Invitational

@Barbour Memorial Field

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clermont NE 146, Whiteoak 145, Blanchester 115, Georgetown 77, East Clinton 76, Felicity 44, Fayetteville 8

4×800 RELAY: Whiteoak 8:57.75; Blanchester (Musselman, Wyss, Smith, Bandow) 9:02.93; Georgetown 9:45.26; East Clinton (Arnold, Brockman, Frye, Arnold) 10:26.25; Clermont NE 10:52.91; Felicity 11:20.65

110 HURDLES: Boothby (CNE) 16.4; Carlier (CNE) 17.6; Newton (WO) 18.45; Underwood (Geo) 18.55; Michael Horn (EC) 18.88; Isaiah Snader (Bl) 20.01; Tanner Fooce (EC) 20.14; Crocker (Geo) 20.35

100 DASH: Boothby (CNE) 11.44; Hunt (CNE) 11.87; Newton (WO) 11.96; Matej Jostak (EC) 11.99; Kennedy (WO) 12.02; Brison Lucas (Bl) 12.07; Taylor (Fel) 12.63; McCarty (Fay) 12.8

4×200 RELAY: Whiteoak 1:40.47; Felicity 1:40.49; Blanchester (Williams, Smith, Wyss, Lucas) 1:44.02; East Clinton (Horn, Peacock, George, Jostak) 1:49.06; Georgetown 1:49.43; Clermont NE 1:54.74

1600 RUN: Eyre (WO) 4:37.64; Brett Bandow (Bl) 4:53.93; Price (WO) 4:57.94; Hodge (CNE) 4:58.37; Justin Arnold (EC) 5:09.11; Faught (Geo) 5:21.72; Dylan Arnold 5:25.6; Ridpath (Fel) 5:37.76

4×100 RELAY: Clermont NE 46.21; Whiteoak 46.81; Felicity 48.88; Blanchester (Myers, Williams, Musselman, Lucas) 49.64; East Clinton (Garen, Daniel, Fooce, Singleton) 51.69; Georgetown 52.76

400 DASH: Ellis (Geo) 57.77; Campbell (Fel) 58.59; Irwin (CNE) 58.93; Groeber (CNE) 59.15; Jeffrey Andrew Wyss (Bl) 59.46; Wessner (WO) 60.38; Zane Panetta (Bl) 61.18; Sponcil (Fel) 62.23

300 HURDLES: Underwood (Geo) 4.83; Carlier (CNE) 45.74; Michael Horn (EC) 48.74; Vanhoy (WO) 49.08; Tanner Fooce (EC) 50.82; Burns (WO) 51.07; Crocker (Geo) 51.46; Isaiah Snader (Bl) 52.92

800 RUN: Northrup 1:58.5; Blair (WO) 2:01.72; Nick Musselman (Bl) 2:14.28; Brett Bandow (Bl) 2:16.43; Williams (Geo) 2:20.4; Price (WO) 2:21.98; Justin Arnold (EC) 2:22.05; Riddle (Geo) 2:30.36

200 DASH: Matej Jostak (EC) 24.42; Kennedy (WO) 24.46; Burdine (CNE) 25.04; Bailey (WO) 25.14; Hunt (CNE) 25.8; McCarty (Fay) 26.08; Blackburn (Fel) 26.63; Isaiah Williams (Bl) 26.71

3200 RUN: Northrup (CNE) 10:24.33; Eyre (WO) 10:33.93; Faught (Geo) 11:20.86; Evans (WO) 11:24.14; Sebastian Smith (BL) 12:17.88; Zach Vest (EC) 12:28.66; Kaleb Tabor (Bl) 12:43.95; Riddle (Geo) 13:28.08

4×400 RELAY: Blanchester (Bandow, Wyss, Panetta, Musselman) 3:51.73; Georgetown 3:56.32; Felicity 4:00.16; Whiteoak 4:03.27; Clermont NE 4:09.06; East Clinton (Arnold, Singleton, Peacock, George) 4:25.22

SHOT PUT: Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 42-6; Chasen Allison (Bl)40-9; Mott (CNE) 35-5; Oberschlake (Fel) 32-2; Distler (Fay) 29-3; Raines (WO) 28-10.5; Whisman (Geo) 28-10; Jayson Edison (EC) 28-2

DISCUS: Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 122-4; Chasen Allison (Bl) 101-3; Mott (CNE) 92-8; Jayson Edison (EC) 92-6; Becraft (WO) 90-10.5; Nate Meyer (Bl) 90-9; Evans (WO) 89-0; Shane Lynch (EC) 82-8

LONG JUMP: Boothby (CNE) 21-0; Brison Lucas (Bl) 18-10; Hunt (CNE) 18-2.5; Bieler (WO) 18-0; Wessner (WO) 18-0 ; Matej Jostak (EC) 17-4.5; Taylor (Fel) 16-10.5; Harris (Geo) 16-8

HIGH JUMP: Owens (Geo) 6-0; Kennedy (WO) 5-8; Bieler (WO) 5-6; Burdine (CNE) 5-4; Curtis Singleton (EC) 5-4; Michael Daniel (EC) 5-4; Carlier (CNE) 5-2

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: East Clinton 138, Blanchester 106, Whiteoak 92, Clermont NE 87, Georgetown 83, Fayetteville 58, Felicity 11

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton (Seabaugh, Deaton, Collom, Anteck) 10:58.92; Clermont NE 13:18.78; Blanchester (Strider, Geary, Kaehler, Taylor) 13:24.8

100 HURDLES: Murphy (Fay) 17.82; Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 19.25; Jaida Jones (Bl) 19.73; Newton (WO) 20.5; Adrionna Phillips (WO) 21.16; Kenton Deaton (EC) 21.52; Kelsi Lilly (EC) 21.89; Jarman (Fel) 22.31

100 DASH: Kittner (WO) 13.4; Best (CNE) 13.67; Hansel (Fay) 13.84; Riddle (Geo) 14.41; Huff (CNE) 14.6; Kennedy (WO) 14.68; Jaida Jones (Bl) 14.71; Hadlie Clark (EC) 15.65

4×200 RELAY: Georgetown 1:56.45; East Clinton (Deaton, Runyon, Clark, Evanshine) 2:01.59; Blanchester (Coyle, Winemiller, Whitaker, Paulson) 2:02.14; Whiteoak 2:07.86; Clermont NE 2:11.74

1600 RUN: Faught (Geo) 5:38.51; Carah Anteck (EC) 5:50.64; Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:34.81; Sullivan (CNE) 6:36.7; Sanders (Geo) 7:06.13

4×100 RELAY: Clermont NE 55.49; East Clinton (Collom, Runyon, Deaton, Evanshine) 56.44; Georgetown 56.58; Blanchester (Stevens, Miller, Winemiller, Jones) 57.32; Whiteoak 57.37; Felicity 61.27; Fayetteville 66.69

400 DASH: Kittner (WO) 61.26; Chloe Paulson (Bl) 66.73; Lauren Runyon (EC) 68.62; Kennedy (WO) 69.96; Hadlie Clark 70.05; Groeber (CNE) 60.34; Mitchell 81.86

300 HURDLES: Murphy (Fay) 53.1; Newton (WO) 54.97; Jordan Collom (EC) 56.33; Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 57.22; Price (CNE) 71.47; Pennington (CNE) 76.28

800 RUN: Cahall (Geo) 2:36.37; Chloe Paulson (Bl) 2:46.4; Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:49.87; Sullivan (CNE) 2:59.86; Ames (WO) 3:00.42; Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 3:00.82; Sweet (Geo) 3:01.02; Morgyn Coyle (Bl) 3:18.02

200 DASH: Kittner (WO) 28.14; Best (CNE) 28.9; Libby Evanshine (EC) 28.99; Murphy (Fay) 29.45; Riddle (Geo) 29.51; Lopez (WO) 30.19; Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 30.93; Stetson (CNE) 31.79

3200 RUN: Faught (Geo) 12:20; Carah Anteck (EC) 12:43.11; Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 13:22.36; Schnarrenber (Fel) 16:13.76

4×400 RELAY: East Clinton (Collom, Seabaugh, Clark, Runyon) 4:45.46; Blanchester (Stevens, Miller, Coyle, Paulson) 4:48.95; Georgetown 4:50.97; Whiteoak 4:57.88

SHOT PUT: Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 28-7.5; Murphy (Fay) 27-4; Timma Mahanes (EC) 24-10; Bishop (Geo) 24-10; Cadence Howard (EC) 23-10; Stricker (CNE) 22-9.5; Castle (Fay) 22-6; Courtney Gilbert (Bl) 19-1.5

DISCUS: Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 87-7; Castle (Fay) 68-5.5; Timmi Mahanes (EC) 65-6; Cadence Howard (EC) 62-4; Stricker (CNE) 49-9; Bishop (Geo) 48-0; Courtney Gilbert (Bl) 43-9; Sanderson (WO0 33-9

LONG JUMP: Kittner (WO) 15-1; Emma Winemiller (Bl) 14-5; Kenton Deaton (EC) 13-8.5; Jaida Jones (Bl) 13-6; Huff (CNE 13-5.5; Phillips (WO) 12-9.5; Jarman (Fel) 12-7.75; Morgan Coyle (Bl) 12-3

HIGH JUMP: Libby Evanshine (EC) 4-10; Cahall (Geo) 4-8; Huff (CNE) 4-8; Leggett (Fay) 4-6; Emma Winemiller (Bl) 4-6; Groeber (CNE) 4-4; Neuhaus (WO) 4-2