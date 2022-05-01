Falcons win flight title at GCTCA event at Lebanon

Clinton-Massie won a flight championship Saturday at the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic at Lebanon High School. Lebanon, McNicholas and Badin also competed in the flight. Coach Rod Amburgy said the Falcons had three bracket winners — Alex Jones at first singles, Garrett Karns at second singles, and Connor Stulz and Shayne Hendricks at first doubles.

