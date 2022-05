WILMINGTON — New Richmond clinched at least a share of the SBAAC American Division softball title Friday with an 11-0 win over Wilmington.

The Lions are 17-1 overall and 8-0 in the division.

Wilmington drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the American.

Piper Willis allowed one hit and struck out nine in five innings.

Daegan Flamm and Kiera Kirk both had four hits for the Lions, who totaled 19 hits in the game.