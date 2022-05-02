Falcons finish regular season SBAAC 9-1

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie wrapped up its regular season tennis schedule with a 5-0 win over Western Brown Monday in SBAAC American Division competition.

The Falcons are 9-1 in league play. New Richmond is 8-1 in the American Division.

The Falcons are 13-3 overall. Western Brown is 2-9 overall and 1-8 in the division.

The SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Wilmington High School.

The beat goes on for Alex Jones, Massie’s No. 1 singles player. He is 10-0 against league rivals and 18-0 in all matches following a 6-0, 6-0 win on Monday.

Avden Faucett is unbeaten at third singles with an 8-0 record.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Fisher 6-0, 6-0

2-Garrett Karns def Miller 7-6, 7-5

3-Avden Faucett def Aker 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Shayne Hendricks def McCarty, Pottorf 6-0, 6-1

2-Jack Anderson, Bennie Kosseda def Lawrence, Jacobs 6-1, 6-0

Junior Varsity

1-Ben Smith, Quinton Smith won 6-2, 6-1