Posted on by

Wildcats blank Astros on East Clinton senior night


Billy Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Billy Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Bryce Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Joey Haines and Joe Mills | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Hunter Montgomery and Bryan Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Nate Coyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Bo Frye | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Cody Chaney | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Grant Stonewall | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Braxton Harrison and Evan Steawart | Elizabeth Clark Photo


East Clinton seniors Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart, Cody Chaney and Grant Stonewall | Submitted Photo


LEES CREEK — Blanchester spoiled East Clinton’s senior night with a 5-0 win in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Wildcats go to 6-0 overall and 4-4 in the National Division.

The SBAAC National Division tournament has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wilmington High School.

East Clinton seniors are Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart, Cody Chaney and Grant Stonewall.

“The boys all played well and are feeling good heading in to our postseason tournaments,” BHS coach Jake Weil said. “East Clinton is much improved and playing very well. I was proud of the effort and sportsmanship on both sides.”

SUMMARY

May 2, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Grant Stonewall 6-4, 6-0

2-Bryce Bandow def Cody Chaney 6-0, 6-2

3-Nate Coyle def Bo Frye 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills def Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart 6-2, 6-3

2-Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery def Gretchen Boggs, Kamil Helsel 6-0, 6-1

Billy Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blBillyKnapp0502ec.jpgBilly Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Bryce Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blBryceBandow0502ec.jpgBryce Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Joey Haines and Joe Mills | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blHainesMills0502ec.jpgJoey Haines and Joe Mills | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Hunter Montgomery and Bryan Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blMontgomeryBryBandow0502ec.jpgHunter Montgomery and Bryan Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Nate Coyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blNateCoyle0502ec.jpgNate Coyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Bo Frye | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecBoFrye0502ec.jpgBo Frye | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Cody Chaney | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecCodyChaney0502ec.jpgCody Chaney | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Grant Stonewall | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecGrantStonewall0502ec.jpgGrant Stonewall | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Braxton Harrison and Evan Steawart | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecHarrisonStewart0502ec.jpgBraxton Harrison and Evan Steawart | Elizabeth Clark Photo

East Clinton seniors Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart, Cody Chaney and Grant Stonewall | Submitted Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecSeniors0502sub.jpgEast Clinton seniors Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart, Cody Chaney and Grant Stonewall | Submitted Photo