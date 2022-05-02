Wildcats blank Astros on East Clinton senior night

LEES CREEK — Blanchester spoiled East Clinton’s senior night with a 5-0 win in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Wildcats go to 6-0 overall and 4-4 in the National Division.

The SBAAC National Division tournament has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wilmington High School.

East Clinton seniors are Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart, Cody Chaney and Grant Stonewall.

“The boys all played well and are feeling good heading in to our postseason tournaments,” BHS coach Jake Weil said. “East Clinton is much improved and playing very well. I was proud of the effort and sportsmanship on both sides.”

SUMMARY

May 2, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Grant Stonewall 6-4, 6-0

2-Bryce Bandow def Cody Chaney 6-0, 6-2

3-Nate Coyle def Bo Frye 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills def Braxton Harrison, Evan Stewart 6-2, 6-3

2-Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery def Gretchen Boggs, Kamil Helsel 6-0, 6-1