Jones goes to 20-0

WILMINGTON — It was no surprise the SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship tournament title came down to Clinton-Massie and New Richmond.

The Falcons and Lions tied at 9-1 for the regular season American Division title, each winning on the opponents’ home court by a 3-2 score.

The next closest team in the standings was Batavia at 5-4.

So the tournament was going to decide who ended Wilmington’s tw0-year run as SBAAC American Division champions.

In the end, New Richmond won two courts and edged Clinton-Massie 36-33.

“I’m so proud of our guys and their effort (today) and this season,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.

Wilmington had a runnerup at second doubles by Asher Fudge and Steven Collins.

Javier Becerril had a long day, playing three matches and eight sets. He finished fourth in the tournament. He lost a first set in his initial match then rallied to beat Aker of Western Brown. In the consolation final, Becerril won the first set tiebreaker 7-2 then ran out of gas in a three-set loss to Olivio of Batavia.

Clinton-Massie’s only individual titlist was Alex Jones at first singles. The remarkable senior season for Jones will continue with an SBAAC championship on his resume. He outlasted Ethan Dragoo of New Richmond in the title match 6-4, 6-4. The win makes Jones the all-time single season leader in wins with 20. Brian Lamke was the previous record-holder with 19. Jones is 20-0.

“Alex has been a tremendous leader for our team this season, bringing energy, talent and wisdom to the court every day,” Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2022

SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Singles

1-Alex Jones (CM) def Lazic (Wil) 6-0, 6-0; def Dragoo (NR) 6-4, 6-4. Finished first.

1-Alex Lazic (W) def Fisher (WB) 6-2, 6-1; was def by Jones (CM) 0-6, 0-6; was def by Shepherd (Bat) 1-6, 3-6. Finished fourth.

2-Trey Reed (W) def Berger (Bat) 6-4, 6-4; was def by Karns (CM) 5-7, 6-1, 4-6; def Luthy (Gos) 6-1, 6-0. Finished third.

2-Garrett Karns (CM) def Reed (Wil) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4; was def by Nicoloff (NR) 2-6, 4-6. Finished second.

3-Javier Becerril (W) def Aker (WB) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; was def by Holcomb (NR) 0-6, 3-6; was def by Olivio (Bat) 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 2-6. Finished fourth.

3-Avden Faucett (CM) def Olivio (Bat) 6-2, 6-2; was def by Holcomb (NR) 1-6, 1-6. Finished second.

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes (W) were def by Rice, Steele (Gos) 3-6, 3-6; def Pottorf, Jacobs (WB) 8-1. Finished fifth.

1-Connor Stulz, Shayne Hendricks (CM) were def by Hendrick, Meyer (Bat) 2-6, 6-3, 2-6; was def by Rice, Steele (Gos) 6-4, 5-7, 5-7. Finished fourth.

2-Jack Anderson, Bennie Kosseda (CM) def McCarty, Lawrence (WB) 6-3, 6-4; were def by Fudge, Collins 2-6, 4-6; were def by Weber, Thompson (Bat) 1-6, 5-7. Finished fourth.

2-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins (W) def Anderson, Rosseda (CM) 6-2, 6-4; were def by Dennison, Cameron (Gos) 0-6, 4-6. Finished second.

Falcons 2nd to Lions but CM has top player