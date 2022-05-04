Williamsburg takes control of baseball standings

BLANCHESTER — Williamsburg took control of the SBAAC National Division with a 3-2 win over Blanchester Wednesday at Bott Field.

Blanchester pitching ace Adam Frump exited the game in the bottom of the first.

“It didn’t help Frump twisted his ankle in the bottom of the first running through first base and we had to take him out,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “Losing him on the mound and in the middle of the order was a big blow.”

The baseball win puts WHS at 8-1 in the division while BHS goes to 7-3. Blanchester is 12-4 overall; Williamsburg is 13-3.

“That was the first game all year I can truly say we did not beat ourselves,” said Lawson. “Sammy Roush came in (to pitch) and did a great job replacing Frump. He was able to mix speeds well and keep them off balance.

“We couldn’t get the big hit or inning we needed to run away with it. I’m proud of the team for not giving up. We were in it until the end.”