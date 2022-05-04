Georgetown completes perfect National Div. season

WILMINGTON — Georgetown won individual titles on all five courts Wednesday and completed its perfect SBAAC National Division season in the league tournament at Wilmington High School.

Blanchester’s Billy Knapp was second at first singles, falling to Marks of Georgetown in the title match 4-6, 1-6.

Bryan Bandow and Nate Coyle also finished as runnersup, dropping the second doubles finale to Ellis and Campbell of Georgetown 4-6, 5-7.

East Clinton’s top finished was Cody Chaney at third singles, who was third. He defeated Frey of Clermont Northeastern 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the consolation match.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2022

SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall (EC) was def by Woolery (CNE) 2-6, 2-6; was def by Jennings (Fel) 0-8. Finished fifth.

1-Billy Knapp (B) def Jennings (Fel) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4; was def by Marks (Geo) 4-6, 1-6. Finished second.

2-Bryce Bandow (B) def Stewart (EC) 6-2, 6-1; was def by Bowman (Geo) 2-6, 0-6; def Ortega (CNE) 6-2, 6-2. Finished third.

2-Evan Stewart (EC) was def by Bandow (B) 2-6, 1-6; was def by Ortega (CNE) 3-8. Finished fifth.

3-Cody Chaney (EC) def Frey (CNE) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1); was def by Underwood (Geo) 1-6, 0-6; def Frey (CNE) 7-5, 2-6,6-2. Finished third.

3-Hunter Montgomery (B) was def by Cooper (Fel) 0-6, 0-6; was def by Frey (CNE) 2-8. Finished fifth.

Doubles

1-Braxton Harrison, Bo Frye (EC) were def by Cummins, Bracher (Fel) 3-6, 5-7; were def by Haines, Mills (B) 1-8. Finished fifth.

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills (B) were def by Bacon, Burdine (CNE) 7-5, 2-6, 3-6; def Harrison, Frye (EC) 8-1; def Cummins, Bracher (Fel) 6-1, 6-3. Finished third.

2-Gretchen Boggs, Emile Helsel (EC) were def by Brill, Sponcil (Fel) 0-6, 2-6; were def by Busam, Sharp (CNE) 0-8. Finished fifth.

2-Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle (B) def Busam, Sharp (CNE) 6-3, 6-4; were def by Ellis, Campbell (Geo) 4-6, 5-7. Finished second.

Bryce Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blBBandow0504ec.jpg Bryce Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo Billy Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blBKnapp0504ec.jpg Billy Knapp | Elizabeth Clark Photo Nate Coyle and Bryan Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blCoyleBandow0504ec.jpg Nate Coyle and Bryan Bandow | Elizabeth Clark Photo Joey Haines and Joe Mills | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_blHainesMills0504ec.jpg Joey Haines and Joe Mills | Elizabeth Clark Photo Cody Chaney | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecChaney0504ec.jpg Cody Chaney | Elizabeth Clark Photo Braxton Harrison and Bo Frye | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecHarrisonFrye0504ec.jpg Braxton Harrison and Bo Frye | Elizabeth Clark Photo Emile Helsel and Gretchen Boggs | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecHelselBoggs0504ec.jpg Emile Helsel and Gretchen Boggs | Elizabeth Clark Photo Evan Stewart | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecStewart0504ec.jpg Evan Stewart | Elizabeth Clark Photo Grant Stonewall | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TEN_ecStonewall0504ec.jpg Grant Stonewall | Elizabeth Clark Photo