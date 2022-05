Western Brown scored five runs late and defeated Clinton-Massie 7-3 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Falcons led 3-2 going to the bottom of the fifth inning.

Clinton-Massie is 4-5 in the division and 9-8 overall.

The Broncos are 8-2 in the division, second behind front-runner New Richmond. Western Brown is 13-5.