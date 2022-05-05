Noszka smashes 17-year-old record track record

LEBANON — Taylor Noszka broke a 17-year-old record Wednesday at the Warrior Invitational track and field meet here at Lebanon High School.

Noszka won the 3,200-meter run in 11:45.18, smashing Emma Kaplan’s mark of 12:02.9 set in 2005. Noszka won the 1,600-meter run as well and is just three seconds off that record, Wilmington track and field coach Chris Reynolds said.

Brynn Bryant cleared 5-2, her best of the season, to win the high jump.

Trevor Billingsley also pulled off the distance double, winning the 1,600-meter run (4:29.65) and the 3,200-meter run (9:56.69). Brett Brooks and Zeth Cowin went 1-2 in the discus, Brooks going 144-4 and Cowin posting a 135-10.

“Trevor is very dominant in the 1,600 and 3,200 right now,” Reynolds said. “I’m excited to watch him get pushed outside his comfort zone.”

In the team standings, the Wilmington girls were third and the boys were fifth. Reynolds is juggling team performance in early May with league and post-season success over the next few weeks.

”We have a lot of kids with heavy legs and soreness so we had to err on the side of caution going into the league meet next week and scratched a lot of events which effected the overall score,” he said.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2022

Warrior Invitational

@Lebanon High School

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Milford 148, Lebanon 121.5, Wilmington 85, Turpin 64.5, Middletown 51, Kings 44, West Carrollton 42, Eaton 38, Fenwick 21, Lebanon B 20, Franklin 16, Ross 8, Springboro 4

4×800 RELAY: (1) Milford 10:16.97; (6) Wilmington-Vicky Missel, Kennedy Moore, Ava Hester, Hannah Scott 11:17.23

100 HURDLES: (1) Reed (Tur) 15.68; (4) Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 17.58; (12) Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 19.22

100 DASH: (1) Hunter (Mid) 12.86; (4) Sophie Huffman (Wil) 13.28; (13) Destyne Turner (Wil) 14.09

4×200 RELAY: (1) Milford 1:45.45; (7) Wilmington-Madison Schuster, Makiya Sherman, Lexi McKee-Cole, Destyne Turner 1:59.18

1600 RUN: (1) Taylor Noszka (Wil) 5:19.25; (17) Ava Hester (Wil) 6:32.1

4×100 RELAY: (1) Milford 50.59; (4) Wilmington-Madison Schuster, Taliah Billingsley, Lexi McKee-Cole, Makiya Sherman) 54.88

400 DASH: (1) Avance (Mlf) 58.88; (8) Sophie Huffman (Wil) 64.0; (16) Madison Schuster (Wil) 70.24

300 HURDLES: (1) Johnson (Leb) 50.94; (9) Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 53.67

800 RUN: (1) Glassmeyer (Leb) 2:23.8; (14) Vicky Missel (Wil) 2:43.36

200 DASH: (1) Goff (Mlf) 24.94; (9) Sophie Huffman (Wil) 28.84; (18) Makiya Sherman (Wil) 30.12

3200 RUN: (1) Taylor Noszka (Wil) 11:45.18 (School Record); (4) Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 12;36.42

4×400 RELAY: (1) Milford 4:12.36; (9) Wilmington-Vicky Missel, Taylor Noszka, Sophie Huffman, Taliah Billingsley 4:38.54

SHOT PUT: (1) McGuire (Mid) 36-9; (2) Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 36-2.75; (4) KeAsia Robinson (Wil) 31-4

DISCUS: (1) McKenney (Mlf) 106-6; (6) Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 84-5; (14) Aidynne Tippett (Wil) 68-8

LONG JUMP: (1) Morgan (Mlf) 15-4.5; (17) Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 12-5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Brynn Bryant (Wil) 5-2; (3) Madison Schuster 4-10

POLE VAULT: (1) Tanner (Leb) 7-6; (3) Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 7-6

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Lebanon 129.5, Middletown 87.33, West Carrollton 73, Turpin 65.83, Wilmington 61, Franklin 49, Milford 44, Kings 42.83, Eaton 42, Reading 29, Lebanon B 18, Fenwick 11, Springboro 11

4×800 RELAY: (1) Reading 8:29.81; (12) Wilmington-Conner Walters, Zane Smith, Aiden Matheney, Dylan Littrell 10:04.29

110 HURDLES: (1) Kadiri (WC) 15.41; (8) Blaize Johnson (Wil) 16.84; (16) Levi Cochran (Wil) 19.44

100 DASH: (1) Miller (Leb) 11.14; (7) Malik Scott (Wil) 11.64; (10) Adrien Cody (Wil) 11.78

4×200 RELAY: (1) Kings 1:32.38; (8) Wilmington-Preston Ziegler, Adrien Cody, Malik Scott, Brooks Butler 1:37.76

1600 RUN: (1) Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 4:29.65; (9) Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 4:53.71

4×100 RELAY: (1) Lebanon 43.45; (6) Wilmington-Preston Ziegler, Blaize Johnson, Adrien Cody, Malik Scott 46.63

400 DASH: (1) Acevedo (Fr) 51.76; (15) Zane Smith (Wil) 58.34

300 HURDLES: (1) Malicote (Mid) 40.56; (10) Levi Cochran (Wil) 47.06; (12) Collin Barker (Wil) 47.34

800 RUN: (1) Kilgallon (Leb) 1:57.28; (18) Conner Walters (Wil) 2:22.78

200 DASH: (1) Combs (Leb) 23.08

3200 RUN: (1) Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 9:56.69; (11) Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 10:57.59

4×400 RELAY: (1) Franklin 3:32.01; (13) Wilmington-Trevor Billingsley, Brooks Butler, Levi Cochran, Zane Smith 3:58.98

SHOT PUT: (1) Kiracofe (Ea) 51-3.75; (2) Brett Brooks (Wil) 49-4.5; (9) Zeth Cowin (Wil) 40-3.75

DISCUS: (1) Brett Brooks (Wil) 144-4; (2) Zeth Cowin (Wil) 135-10

LONG JUMP: (1) Miller (Leb) 21-0.5; (4) Adrien Cody (Wil) 20-0.5; (10) Preston Ziegler (Wil) 17-5.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Carter (Mid) 6-0; (8) Zane Smith (Wil) 5-8

POLE VAULT: (1) Stark (WC) 12-0; (7) Matthew Irwin (Wil) 10-0