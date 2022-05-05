WHS tennis nets win over Broncos in SBC finale

WILMINGTON — In a match shortened by weather, Wilmington defeated Western Brown Thursday in SBAAC American Division competition.

The win puts WHS at 5-10 overall, 4-6 in the American.

Western Brown drops to 2-10, 1-9.

None of the matches were completed. Asher Fudge won at third singles by forfeit.

Trey Reed and Manthan Patel won the first set 6-0 and led 1-0 in the second.

Wilmington seniors Brooks Butler, Ian Dalton, Patel and Josh Holmes were honored prior to the match.

SUMMARY

Singles

1-Josh Holmes led N Fisher 4-1

2-Ian Dalton trailed J Miller 2-3

3-Asher Fudge won by forfeit

Doubles

1-Trey Reed, Manthan Patel led Pottorf, Lawrence 6-0, 1-0

2-Brooks Butler, Javier Becerril trailed 2-3