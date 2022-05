BETHEL — With a 19-0 win over Blanchester Thursday, Bethel-Tate earned a share of the SBAAC National Division softball crown.

The Ladycats are 9-9 overall, 4-7 in the division.

The Tigers are 9-3 in league play, 12-7 in the National.

Madison Creager and Zoie Stanforth had the only hits for Blanchester.