Wildcats hold off Warriors for 6-4 win, Y’all

FLORENCE, Ky. — Playing south of the Ohio River, the Blanchester baseball team held off Mariemont 6-4 Thursday here at Thomas More Stadium, home of the minor league Florence Y’alls baseball team.

The win puts the Wildcats at 13-4 on the year.

Blanchester led 5-1 through three innings. Kyle Garrett relieved Dylan Estep in the fourth and finished the game to earn the win.

“Hats off to our pitchers,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “With (Adam) Frump getting hurt early yesterday, we knew our bullpen was going to be limited.

“Dylan pitched a solid three innings to allow us to get out in front and Kyle was able to come in behind him and pitch a solid four innings. Those two should be very proud of their performances.”

Sammy Roush had two hits and an RBI. Bryce Sipple scored twice and drove in a run.

SUMMARY

May 5, 2022

@Florence Y’alls Stadium

M^0^0^1^2^0^1^0^^4.5.5

B^2^1^2^0^0^1^x^^6.9.2

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-0-0 Roush 4-1-2-1 James Wymer 4-1-1-1 West 3-0-1-0 Miller 3-1-0-1 Estep 3-0-1-0 Sipple 2-2-1-1 Mulvihill 3-0-1-1 Jansen Wymer 2-0-1-1 Frump 1-0-0-0 Sears 0-0-0-0

2B: James Wymer

3B: Michael Mulvihill

SB: Burch 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Estep^3^2^2^2^4^4

Garrett (W)^4^3^2^1^3^1