Drake powers Falcons to 8-3 victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kayla Drake homered for the ninth time this season as Clinton-Massie beat Batavia 13-8 Thursday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The win puts Clinton-Massie at 10-8 overall, 5-5 in the American Division.

The Bulldogs drop to 6-4 in the conference and 14-7 in all games.

“Very happy with the way the girls hit the ball,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “Defensively we played solid as well, especial with the rain. It was a very nice way to end the regular season at home for the seniors with a win.”

Drake homered in the fifth and finished with three hits. Sydney Doyle, Delaney Schneder and Kiera Brightman had two hits each.

Brightman was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in seven innings.

SUMMARY

May 5, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 13, Batavia 8

(13) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-2-1-2 Drake 5-3-3-2 Schneder 3-3-2-1 Doyle 3-1-2-3 David 4-1-0-0 Brightman 3-1-2-1 Bowman 3-1-0-0 O. Ward 3-0-1-0 M. Ward 4-1-1-1 Crombie 0-0-0-0

2B: Schneder, Brightman

HR: Drake

SAC: Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^bb^so

Brightman (W)^7^7^3^8