East Clinton tennis at Centerville sectional

CENTERVILLE — The East Clinton tennis team ended its post-season tournament run Monday at Centerville High School in a Division II Sectional Tournament.

The Astros had a solid outing by Grant Stonewall in singles play, falling 3-6, 1-6 to Cam Harrison of Stivers.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2022

Division II Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall was def by Cam Harrison (Stivers) 3-6, 1-6

2-Cody Chaney was def by Ethan Withers of Dayton Christian 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Braxton Harrison, Bo Frye were def by Eli Raish, Drew Kerman (DC) 2-6, 0-6

2-Gretchen Boggs, Kamille Helsel were def by Ben Dalton, Carson (VV) 1-6, 0-6