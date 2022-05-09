Ladycats move on with tournament win 15-5

BLANCHESTER — A 9-run uprising in the sixth inning propelled Blanchester to a 15-5 win over Fenwick Monday in a Division III Sectional tournament game.

The Ladycats (9-10) will host Deer Park 5 p.m. Wednesday in the second round of the tournament.

Blanchester collected 17 hits on the night, with Maggie Caldwell leading the way with three. Six other players had two hits each. Lydia Peters, who had three runs batted in, ended the game because of the 10-run rule with a run-scoring double.

“There’s just something about this team and late inning rallies,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “We were only up one going in to the bottom of the sixth and we put nine runs on the board to end the game.”

The Ladycats played error-free defense, with Bailey Dawley making a diving catch in left field.

Rianna Mueller struck out nine in six innings for the win. She also had three RBI and three runs scored on offense.

“Rianna gave another solid effort in the circle,” Grogg said.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 15 Fenwick 5

F^0^2^0^2^1^0^^5.7.5

B^2^4^0^0^0^9^^15.17.0

(15) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-3-3-2 Q. Dawley 4-3-2-2 Peters 4-1-2-3 Potts 4-1-2-1 B. Dawley 3-1-2-0 Davenport 45-1-1-1 Creager 3-2-2-1 Blankenbeckler 0-2-0-0

2B: Mueller, Peters, B. Dawley, Creager 2, Caldwell

SB: Q. Dawley

SAC: Peters, Stanforth

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^6^7^5^4^1^9