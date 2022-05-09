SBAAC track, field meets tight after Day 1

NEW RICHMOND — It’s a tight race in each of the four meets after one day of competition in the SBAAC Track and Field Championships at New Richmond High School.

Wilmington’s girls have a 46-44 advantage over Western Brown in the American Division girls meet with Clinton-Massie fifth.

Wilmington and Western Brown are tied at 43-43 in the American Division boys meet with Clinton-Massie and New Richmond tied at 36.

Williamsburg leads Bethel-Tate 51-50 in the National Division girls meet. East Clinton is fourth and Blanchester fifth.

Williamsburg holds the biggest lead of the day in the National Division boys meet, 77 to 39.5 over CNE. Blanchester is third and East Clinton fourth.

The SBAAC Track and Field Championships will conclude Wednesday at NRHS. Preliminary heats in most of the running events were contested on Monday. All field events were finals on Monday. The running finals in all four meets Wednesday will begin at 5 p.m.

In the American girls competition, as expected, Brynn Bryant and Kaitlynn Hickey put WHS in a good place through six events. Bryant won the high jump (5-0) and Hickey won the shot put (36-1).

In the American Division boys meet, Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf cleared 14-0 to win the pole vault, a top 25 mark in the state, according to results posted on the Mile Split website.

Adrien Cody of WHS won the long jump (21-0.5) while Brett Brooks won a hard-fought discus competition by eight inches (155-3).

In the National Division girls meet, the East Clinton 4×800-meter relay team of Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck ran their way in to the record book with a first-place finish in 10:27.28. The time shattered the old EC record of 10:54.9 set in 2008 by the quartet of Saville, Witkemper, Luttrell and Henry).

“The relay team members each ran their personal best time to be able to accomplish this goal,” EC coach Bob Malone said.

In the National Division boys meet, the Blanchester foursome of Nick Musselman, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Sebastian Smith and Brett Bandow clocked an 8:49.98 to take first place in a tight race with Williamsburg.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2022

SBAAC Track, Field Championships

@New Richmond High School

National Division Boys

POLE VAULT: Nichols (CNE) 10-6; Sailes (Wbg) 10-0; Sackrider (Wbg) 9-0; Busam (CNE) 9-0; Pelvit (BT) 7-6

HIGH JUMP: Gries (Wbg) 6-5; Owens (Geo) 5-8; Meisberger (Wbg) 5-8; Burdine (CNE) 5-8; Carlier (CNE) 5-2; Michael Daniel (EC) 5-2; Mullen (BT) 5-0

LONG JUMP: Boothby (CNE) 21-6; Fuller (Wbg) 20-1.5; Lillie (Wbg) 19-9; Landon Runyon (EC) 19-0.5; Brison Lucas (Bl) 18-0; Matej Jostak (EC) 19-0; Hunt (CNE) 18-9.5; Also, Cody Kidd (Bl) 15-1

DISCUS: Patterson (Wbg) 113-11; Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 112-9; Fragassi (F) 104-8; Selm (Wbg) 99-9; Jayson Edison (EC) 99-5; Shane Lynch (EC) 98-2; Mott (CNE) 92-6; Also, Chasen Allison (Bl) 67-8

SHOT PUT: Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 41-11; Patterson (Wbg) 38-11.5; Pack (F) 37-1.5; Mott (CNE) 36-4; Selm (Wbg) 36-1; Oberschlake (F) 33-8; Sparks (CNE) 32-7; Also, Shane Lynch (EC) 29-11.5; Jayson Edison (EC) 28-8.5; Daniel Hinkle (Bl) 25-10.5

4×800 RELAY: Blanchester (Nick Musselman, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Sebastian Smith, Brett Bandow) 8:49.98; Williamsburg 8:51.57; Bethel-Tate 8:59.88; Georgetown 9:15.75; East Clinton 9:52.47; Clermont Northestern 10:04.34; Felicity 11:02.3

–

National Division Girls

POLE VAULT: Kellerman (Wbg) 8-6; Ferguson (CNE) 8-0; Cummins (Wbg) 6-0

HIGH JUMP: Courts (BT) 6-2; Libby Evanshine (EC) 5-0; Cahall (Geo) 4-8 Sunderman (Wbg) 4-6; Stidham (Wbg) 4-6 McCann (Geo) 4-4

LONG JUMP: Webb (BT) 15-7.5; Davidson (Wbg) 15-5.5; Best (CNE) 15-3.5; Insko (Geo) 14-6; Kenton Deaton (EC) 14-4; Jaida Jones (Bl) 14-0.5; Applegate (Wbg) 13-10; Also Emma Winemiller (Bl) 13-0; Kelsi Lilly (EC) 11-11

DISCUS: Hehemann (BT) 90-7; Humphries (Wbg) 90-5; Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 79-1; Stansberry (Geo) 76-10; Carmean (Wbg) 73-2; Timmi Mahanes (EC) 66-7; Guy (BT) 456-11; Also, Cadence Howard (EC) 56-10; Courtney Gilbert (Bl) 50-6

SHOT PUT: Hehemann (BT) 30-11; Stansberry (Geo) 30-3.5; Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 28-5.5; Arno (Wbg) 28-4.5; Humble (Geo) 27-4; Timma Mahanes (EC) 26-7; Also, Cadence Howard (EC) 22-11.5; Courtney Gilbert (Bl) 18-6.5

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton (Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom, Carah Anteck) 10:27.28 (school record); Bethel-Tate 10:57.67; Georgetown 11:19.34; Williamsburg 12:20.32; Blanchester (Haylie Strider, Aubrey Geary, Gracie Kaehler, Rylie Taylor) 13:31.79; Clermont Northeastern 13:47.07

–

American Division Boys

POLE VAULT: Braden Rolf (CM) 14-0; Horr 9Go) 11-6; Harrison (NR) 11-6; Smith (WB) 10-6; Matthew Irwin (Wil) 10-6; Cunningham (WB) 10-6; Carson Meyers (CM) 10-0

HIGH JUMP: Ackerman (NR) 6-5; Kearns (Go) 6-0; Jude Leahy (CM) 5-10; Sininger (NR) 5-8; Williams (WB) 5-8; May (Go) 5-6; Zane Smith (Wil) 5-4; Nathaniel Bozarth (Wil) 5-4; Also, Elias Scott (CM) 5-2

LONG JUMP: Adrien Cody (Wil) 21-0.5; Campbell (WB) 19-9.5; Sininger (NR) 19-8.5; Snider (NR) 19-7; Kearns (Go) 19-3; Preston Ziegler (Wil) 19-2; Also, Jude Leahy (CM) 18-8; Cale Wilson (CM) 17-11

DISCUS: Brett Brooks (Wil) 155-3; Iaroli (WB) 154-7; Zeth Cowin (Wil) 144-9; Collin Swope (CM) 135-5; Pottorf (NR) 126-9; Ackerman (NR) 123-4; Also, Brandon Moritz (CM) 116-7

SHOT PUT: Tomlin (WB) 50-8.5; Daelin Maple (CM) 50-1; Collin Swope (CM) 49-2.5; Brett Brooks (Wil) 48-4.5; Zeth Cowin (Wil) 41-11.5

4×800 RELAY: Western Brown 8:35.64; Wilmington (Trevor Billingsley, Henry Hildebrandt, Zane Smith, Conner Walters) 8:40.27; Goshen 9:01.65; Batavia 9:06.54; Clinton-Massie (Kenny Moore, Richie Federle, Toby Hayes, Carson Meyers) 9:18.4; New Richmond 9:26.11

–

American Division Girls

POLE VAULT: Ringhand (NR) 11-7; Miller (WB) 8-6; Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 8-6; Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 8-6; Kelly (Go) 8-0; Alex Pence (CM) 7-0; Also, Bryn Tippett (Wil) 7-0

HIGH JUMP: Brynn Bryant (Wil) 5-0; Ambruster (Go) 4-10; Madison Schuster (Wil) 4-10; Fischer (WB) 4-8; Ava Lemaster (CM) 4-6; Hannah Bowman (CM) 4-6.

LONG JUMP: Elam (WB) 16-1.5; Ringhand (NR) 15-1; DeAtley (NR) 14-9; Patten (WB) 14-6; Brookbank (Bat) 14-1.5; Etheridge (Bat) 14-1.5; Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 13-11.5; Also, Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 13-8; Vada Nesbit (CM) 12-9

DISCUS: Myers (Go) 107-4; Miller (NR) 90-5; Thomas (Go) 89-11; Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 85-9; Aidynne Tippett (Wil) 84-5; Kinsey Beam (CM) 82-8; Also, Jenna Hanlon (CM) 82-3

SHOT PUT: Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 36-1; Armstrong (WB) 35-11; Thomas (Go) 32-6; Myers (Go) 32-6; Mackenzie Peters (CM) 32-2; Emma Everitt (CM) 32-0.5; Also, KeAsia Robinson (Wil) 30-10

4×800 RELAY: Western Brown 10:20.23; Wilmington (Vicky Missel, Kennedy Moore, Madilyn Brausch, Taylor Noszka) 10:34.72; New Richmond 11:33.04; Clinton-Massie (Dakota Cartner, Gracie Wallen, Elizabeth Mason, Kaylene Gale) 12:32.85; Goshen 12:56.36

The East Clinton girls 4×800 meter relay team of Carah Anteck, Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh and Kaylyn Deaton broke a 14 year old school record by 27 seconds Monday in the SBAAC Track and Field Championships at New Richmond High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_ECG_4x800.jpg The East Clinton girls 4×800 meter relay team of Carah Anteck, Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh and Kaylyn Deaton broke a 14 year old school record by 27 seconds Monday in the SBAAC Track and Field Championships at New Richmond High School.