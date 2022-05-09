Hurricane hangs 15-7 loss on Lima

LIMA — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team defeated Lima Senior 15-7 Monday night.

Six Hurricane players scored goals with Logan Camp leading the way with five. Cameron McEvoy had four goals and Nino Gonzalez added three. Jude Martin, Eric Maus and Colin Wood also scored.

Gonzalez had two assists while Austin Pagett, Wood and Camp had one each.

“We’re looking to get our offense going early,” coach Adam Schulz said. “In the second half, our shooters began finding the net. Defensevily, our unit played a solid game by shutting down Lima.”

Wilmington (9-7) will host Talawanda Noon Saturday in the OHSAA Region 8 tournament.