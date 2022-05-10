Roush hits, pitches BHS to 11-1 victory

XENIA — Sammy Roush drove in four runs and picked up the pitching victory Tuesday as Blanchester defeated Legacy Christian 11-1 at Athletes In Action field in non-league baseball action.

“We came in and took care of business,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We hit the baseball (14 hits), productive outs, aggressive on the base paths, two freshman Sammy Roush and Michael Mulvihill threw the ball well, and played clean defense. A lot more baseball ahead of us this week. We need to stay healthy and sharp heading into next week.”

Reagan Burch had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. James Wymer had two hits and two RBI. Adam Frump had a double and single. Zach West drove in a run and collected two hits. Jansen Wymer had two hits and three RBIs. Dylan Estep had two hits and knockd in a run.