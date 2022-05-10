Massie softball knocks out No. 1 seed 3-2

NEW RICHMOND — After losing twice to New Richmond in the regular season, Clinton-Massie gained a bit of revenge with a 3-2 upset win in a Division II Sectional tournament game at NRHS.

New Richmond was the No. 1 seed. Clinton-Massie was the No. 5 seed.

“The girls did a fantastic job and kept battling to the last out,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said.

But the two SBAAC rivals played two very close games in the regular season. The Lions were victorious in both games by scores of 9-8 and 12-10.

The Falcons, 11-8 with the win, will meet another SBAAC rival Goshen 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lebanon Road softball diamond.

The Lions season ends at 18-3. They were champions of the SBAAC American Division.

“I know the girls thought I was a little crazy when I picked to play the No. 1 seed but we played them very tough in the first two games of the regular season and I thought we could give them a game,” Lewis said. “We got down in the first inning but they didn’t panic. They continued to battle each inning. The atmosphere was great with the girls and parents excitement as the game ended.”

Kayla Drake homered for the Falcons in the win. Delaney Schneder had a hit and drove in a run. Sam Bowman and Emma Crombie had two hits each.

Kiera Brightman earned the pitching win with seven strikeouts.

“Kiera did a very nice job, really limiting a very good New Richmond team,” Lewis said.