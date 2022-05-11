Posted on by

Falcons defeat Astros in county baseball tilt


LEES CREEK — Clinton-Massie took advantage of eight bases on balls to score an 11-5 win over East Clinton Tuesday in non-league baseball.

The Falcons (8-12) had 10 hits, three by leadoff hitter Carson VanHoose, who also scored three times. and stole two bases.

Adam Frisch doubled twice and knocked in two teammates for Massie while Tyler Keck scored three times and drove in two runs. Gabe McDowell also scored three times and had two stolen bases.

Clinton-Massie pitchers Wyatt Creech, Liam Denehy and Ethan Johnson combined on a two-hitter and struck out 11, according to the SBAAC website. Like EC pitchers, the CM trio also walked eight batters.

East Clinton drops to 2-16 on the season.

