BHS softball advances to sectional title game Monday

BLANCHESTER — A seven-run first propelled Blanchester to a 15-0 win over Deer Park Wednesday in a Division III Cincinnati 3 Sectional softball game at the BHS diamond.

The Ladycats, 10-10 on the year, will play Williamsburg 5 p.m. Monday at Indian Hill High School for the sectional championship.

Williamsburg beat Blanchester 3-0 and 10-2 during the regular season.

Rianna Mueller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 in the circle for Blanchester. The Ladycats defense did not commit an error.

Bailey Dawley had two hits and drove in five runs. Mueller had two hits and scored twice. Olivia Potts scored three times. In all, nine players had hits for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

May 11, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 15, Deer Park 0

DP^0^0^0^0^0^^0.1.5

B^7^8^0^0^x^^15.11.0

(15) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Meuller 3-2-2-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-0-1 Peters 2-2-1-1 Potts 2-3-1-1 B. Dawley 3-2-2-5 Davenport 3-2-1-0 Creager 2-1-1-2 Stanforth 2-1-1-1 Caldwell 1-0-1-0 Case 2-0-1-0 Blankenbeckler 1-2-0-0 Falgner 1-0-0-0 Pell 0-0-0-0

2B: B. Dawley 2

SAC: Creager

HBP: Caldwell

SB: Mueller 2, Blankenbeckler 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^5^1^0^0^1^10