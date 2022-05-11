Mustangs end Wildcats 9-game road win streak

LYNCHBURG — Blanchester’s nine-game road win streak ended Wednesday with a 9-3 loss to Lynchburg-Clay.

“We lacked energy and focus,” said Aaron Lawson, Blanchester manager. “We did not come ready to play.”

Lynchburg scored six runs on two errors and four walks in the first inning.

Jansen Wymer pitched in relief, Lawson said, and was able to slow down the Mustangs.

Lawson said the Wildcats (15-5) had several scoring chances but were unable to come up with the key hit with runners on base.

Reagan Burch had a solid night, collecting three hits and driving in a run. Sammy Roush also had three hits while Kyle Garrett had a single and RBI.