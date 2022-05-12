Blan 3rd, EC 5th in National Division boys meet

NEW RICHMOND — Williamsburg held off Clermont Northeastern Wednesday to win the SBAAC National Division boys track and field championship at New Richmond High School.

Blanchester was third while East Clinton finished fifth.

The meet was held Monday and Wednesday at NRHS.

On Wednesday, neither BHS or EC had an event winner. Nick Musselman and Brett Bandow of Blanchester were part of two runnerup finishes. Musselman in the open 800-meter run and Bandow in the open 1,600. The two also took part in the second place 4×400 relay with Jeffrey Wyss and Zane Panetta.

East Clinton’s top finish on Wednesday was in the 4×200 relay with Tanner Fooce, Glenn Peacock, Jacob George and Matej Jostak finishing third overall. George also was third in the open 400 meters.

SUMMARY

May 11, 2022

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

National Division Boys

FINAL SCORES: Williamsburg 169, Clermont NE 159.5, Blanchester 66, Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 47.5, Georgetown 47, Felicity 36

110 HURDLES: Boothby (CNE) 15.67; Carlier (CNE) 16.47; Underwood (Geo) 17.13; Powers (Wbg) 17.42; Michael Horn (EC) 17.83; Isaiah Snader (Bl) 19.65; Crocker (Geo) 19.72; Pelvit (BT) 20.12

100 DASH: Boothby (CNE) 11.13; Hunt (CNE) 11.39; Lillie (Wbg) 11.47; Brison Lucas (Bl) 11.53; Matej Jostak (EC) 11.68; Taylor (F) 11.97; Fuller (Wbg) 12.02; Cook (BT) 12.38

4×200 RELAY: Williamsburg 1:34.63; Felicity 1:37.37; East Clinton (Tanner Fooce, Glenn Peacock, Jacob George, Matej Jostak) 1:38.83; Clermont NE 1:39.24; Bethel-Tate 1:41.46; Georgetown 1:47.99

1600 RUN: Northrup (CNE) 5:10.26; Brett Bandow (Bl) 5:14.29; Earley (Wbg) 5:15.05; Justin Arnold (EC) 5:14.24; Liming (BT) 5:19.21; Faught (Geo) 5:21.34; Sayles (BT) 5:22.76; Dylan Arnold (EC) 5:28.36

4×100 RELAY: Williamsburg 46.0; Clermont NE 47.29; Felicity 47.99; Blanchester (Quenten Myers, Isaiah Williams, Nick Musselman, Brison Lucas) 48.35; Bethel-Tate 49.75; East Clinton (Peyton Garen, Michael Daniel, Tanner Fooce, Curtis Singleton) 49.8; Georgetown 52.15

400 DASH: Hollins (Wbg) 452.34; Northrup (CNE) 53.5; Jacob George (EC) 54.47; Whisman (Wbg) 54.7; Eyre (BT) 55.59; Campbell (F) 57.28; Caldwell (Geo) 568.3

300 HURDLES: Carlier (CNE) 43.78; Powers (Wbg) 44.25; Underwood (Ge) 44.92; Aylward (BT) 45.75; Michael Horn (EC) 46.00; Pelvit (BT) 46.67; Meisberger (Wbg) 47.1; Crocker (Ge) 50.16

800 RUN: Northrup (CNE) 2:09.13; Nick Musselman (Bl) 2:11.66; Hall (Wbg) 2:12.23; Williams (Ge) 2:14.13; Groeber (CNE) 2:14.95; Bickett (Wbg) 2:15.53; Brett Bandow (Bl) 2:18.18; Mays (BT) 2:19.88; Also, Van Frye (EC) 2:34.22; Zach Vest (EC) 2:38.87

200 DASH: Boothby (CNE) 22.64; Burdine (Wbg) 23.53; Hollins (Wbg) 23.9; Bocks (Wbg) 23.92; Eyre (BT) 25.26; Webb (BT) 25.37; Sponcil (F) 25.39

3200 RUN: Northrup (CNE) 11:01.41; Hauserman (BT) 11:15.45; Faught (Geo) 11:24.83; Earley (Wbg) 11:32.24; Sayles (BT) 11:35.18; Crawford (CNE) 11:41.42; Justin Arnold (EC) 12:12.03; Salamon (Wbg) 12:14.14; Also, Dylan Arnold (EC) 12:25.15; Kaleb Tabor (Bl) 12:39.65

4×400 RELAY: Williamsburg 3:40.53; Blanchester (Brett Bandow, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Zane Panetta, Nick Musselman) 3:49.02; Georgetown 3:50.75; Bethel-Tate 3:51.09; East Clinton (Curtis Singleton, Glenn Peacock, Peyton Garen, Jacob George) 3:51.24; Felicity 3:57.69; Clermont NE 3:59.11

Jeffrey Wyss https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TRFB_blan1Runner0408ec.jpg Jeffrey Wyss Jacob George https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TRF_ecJacobGeorge0426ss.jpg Jacob George