Falcons rally for 10-7 win over Indians

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie baseball team rallied Thursday to beat Hillsboro 10-7 at Shaffer Park.

Massie (9-12) led early then trailed 7-6 after three innings.

Wyatt Creech pitched scoreless ball over the final four innings to get the win, Falcons manager Brian Camp said.

“He closed the door on them and did a nice job of getting their batters out,” said Camp.

On offense, Carson VanHoose, Adam Frisch and Ethan Johnson had two hits each. VanHoose had a double.

Clinton-Massie is idle until playing 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchester in a Division II Sectional tournament game.