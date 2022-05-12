Hurricane storms SBAAC field for 2nd straight title

The results of the pole vault were published in Wednesday’s News Journal and on the newspaper’s website, www.wnewsj.com, without mention of the league record.

Competing in the pole vault, Rolf cleared 14-0 to win the event easily. In doing so, he tied Seth Mattingly of New Richmond, who won with a 14-0 effort last season.

NEW RICHMOND — For the second year in a row, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team reigns over the SBAAC American Division.

With solid performances on both days of the championship meet here at NRHS, Wilmington was an easy winner over runnerup Western Brown 156 to 100. The Broncos also were second last season.

The meet was contested on Monday and Wednesday.

“The boys once again were well balanced as a team in throwing, sprints and distance,’ head coach Chris Reynolds said. “Not only do you have to be balanced to win a championship but also have depth to double point and that’s what we’ve been able to do these last two years.”

Clinton-Massie was fourth in the league meet.

The Clinton-Massie quartet of Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Tye Phipps and Marty Kreider ran second to WHS in the 4×100-meter relay, the top finish on the day for the Falcons.

Malik Scott held down the sprints for the Hurricane. He won the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and took part in the winning 4×100-meter relay along with Zainne Cowin, Blaize Johnson and Adrien Cody.

Trevor Billingsley was the distance maven, collecting first-place hardware in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

The Hurricane performed well in the field and had plenty of depth on the track to comfortably outdistance the six-team field.

“The leadership and dominance of Malik Scott, Trevor Billingsley and Brett Brooks have been special to have and will be greatly missed after this season,” Reynolds said of his senior trio.

May 11, 2022

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

American Division Boys

FINAL SCORES: Wilmington 156, Western Brown 100, New Richmond 86, Clinton-Massie 74, Goshen 59, Batavia 49

110 HURDLES: Becht (WB) 15.98; Blaize Johnson (Wil) 16.45; Kearns (Go) 16.68; Shepherd (Bat) 17.43; Matt Martin (CM) 17.69; Braden Rolf (CM) 18.48; Harrison (NR) 18.64; Hawkins (NR) 18.76

100 DASH: Malik Scott (Wil) 11.14; Iker (NR) 11.27; Hauck (Bat) 11.39; Arn (WB) 11.42; Pitts (Go) 11.56; Marty Kreider (CM) 11.57; Adrien Cody (Wil) 11.59; Hudson (Go) 11.83

4×200 RELAY: Goshen 1:32.42; Wilmington (Adrien Cody, Brooks Butler, Nathaniel Bozarth, Malik Scott) 1:32.5; Batavia 1:36.19; Western Brown 1:37.72; Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Tye Phipps, Carson Meyers) 1:38.28; New Richmond 1:42.14

1600 RUN: Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 4:37.79; O’Hara (WB) 4:42.51; Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 4:45.03; Flandermeyer (Bat) 4:53.61; Woodruff (WB) 4:56.45; Richie Federle (CM) 4:57.17; Kenny Moore (CM) 5:16.85; Bryant (Go) 5:20.63

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Blaize Johnson, Adrien Cody, Malik Scott) 45.25; Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Tye Phipps, Marty Kreider) 45.83; Bataiva 45.95; New Richmond 46.3; Western Brown 46.86; Goshen 49.09

400 DASH: Ware (WB) 50.73; Blaize Johnson (Wil) 51.53; Iker (NR) 51.88; Shelton (Bat) 53.18; Cale Wilson (CM) 53.57; Brooks Butler (Wil) 54.59; Snider (NR) 55.72

300 HURDLES: Hawkins (NR) 43.01; Kearns (Go) 44.0; Collin Barker (Wil) 44.43; Matt Martin (CM) 44.61; Levi Cochran (Wil) 44.71; Becht (WB) 44.86; Braden Rolf (CM) 46.03; Hauck (Bat) 55.92

800 RUN: Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 2:06.07; Flandermeyer (Bat) 2:09.4; Rice (WB) 2:13.01; Walsh (Bat) 2:14.56; Toby Hayes (CM) 2:15.67; Conner Walters (Wil) 2:17.69; Cameron (Go) 2:18.74; Belknap (Go) 2:21.38; Also, Richie Federle (CM) 2:34.23

200 DASH: Malik Scott (Wil) 22.75; Iker (NR) 22.92; Marty Kreider (CM) 23.29; Campbell (WB) 23.52; Pitts (Go) 23.7; Blaize Johnson (Wil) 23.99; Sininger (NR) 24.05

3200 RUN: Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 11:01.46; Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 11:04.68; Woodruff (WB) 11:08.95; Howard (NR) 11:29.98; Kenny Moore (CM) 11:32.26; Bryce Hensley (CM) 11:37.56; Gooch (NR) 11:38.66; Jones (Go) 12:31.35

4×400 RELAY: New Richmond 3:37.12; Goshen 3:40.18; Clinton-Massie (Carter Frank, Tye Phipps, Elias Scott, Cale Wilson) 3:41.64; Wilmington (Nathaniel Bozarth, Brooks Butler, Levi Cochran, Zane Smith) 3:44.45; Batavia 3:51.42; Western Brown 4:12.26

The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won its second straight SBAAC American Division championship Wednesday night at New Richmond High School.

WHS uses all-around depth to capture another league crown

News Journal