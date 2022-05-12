Blan softball rallies again, beats EC 3-1

LEES CREEK — Lydia Peters drove in the game-winner in the seventh inning Thursday as Blanchester beat East Clinton 3-1 Thursday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester, who is playing for the sectional championship Monday against Williamsburg, is 11-10 overall and 5-7 in the final league standings. The Astros are 1-11 in league play and 2-16 overall.

“This team just doesn’t stop playing until the game is over,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

In the seventh, with the game tied 1-1, Rianna Mueller led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Quynn Dawley then scored on Peters’ hit. Bailey Dawley then added an insurance run by singling in Peters.

Mueller went the distance on the mound, striking out six with a walk and four hits allowed. Grogg said BHS committed three errors on one play in the second but was error free the rest of the way.

Quynn Dawley had two hits as did Peters, who doubled and drove in a run. Zoie Stanforth also had a hit. Maggie Caldwell had a run batted in. Alayna Davenport and Olivia Potts both reached base twice without a hit.