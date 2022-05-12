Massie moves on to sectional title game against SBC rival

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Getting hot at the right time, Clinton-Massie beat Goshen 11-1 in five innings Thursday in a Div. II Cincinnati 1 Sectional game at CMHS.

The Falcons are 12-8 on the year. The Warriors finish at 4-18.

Clinton-Massie will continue its post-season run through the the SBAAC on Tuesday, facing league rival Batavia 5 p.m. at Milford High School for the upper bracket sectional championship.

The Falcons defeated New Richmond and Goshen in its first two tournament games.

Prior to the winning streak, the Falcons had lost six of eight games.

During the regular season, Clinton-Massie split games with Batavia, losing at BHS 6-5 and winning at Massie 13-8.

On Thursday, Kayle Drake and Sydney Doyle both homered. Kiera Brightman had two doubles at the plate and pitched a one-hitter in the circle. She struck out six batters.