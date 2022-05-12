Week by week NFL 2022 schedule

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Balitmore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2 Thursday, Sept. 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Miami at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. ((ESPN))

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

WEEK 3 Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 25

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Balitmore at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 4 Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5 Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Balitmore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6 Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 16

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Balitmore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7 Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Cleveland at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8 Thursday, Oct. 27

Balitmore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9 Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 6

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 7

Balitmore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10 Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay (Munich), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 14,

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11 Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12 Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Minnesota (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Balitmore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13 Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14 Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 11

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Balitmore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15 Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD, 1 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 4:30p (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday Pool

Miami at Buffalo, TBD, TBD

Balitmore at Cleveland, TBD, TBD

Indianapolis at Minnesota, TBD, TBD

Atlanta at New Orleans, TBD, TBD

N.Y. Giants at Washington, TBD, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 18

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 16 Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. (CBS/Nickelodeon)

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 26

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17 Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Balitmore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, January 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 18 Saturday, Jan. 7

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, January 08, 2023

TBD, 1 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

WEEK 18 Game Pool

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, TBD, TBD

New England at Buffalo, TBD, TBD

Minnesota at Chicago, TBD, TBD

Balitmore at Cincinnati, TBD, TBD

Detroit at Green Bay, TBD, TBD

Houston at Indianapolis, TBD, TBD

Tennessee at Jacksonville, TBD, TBD

N.Y. Jets at Miami, TBD, TBD

Carolina at New Orleans, TBD, TBD

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, TBD, TBD

Dallas at Washington, TBD, TBD

L.A. Chargers at Denver, TBD, TBD

Kansas City at Las Vegas, TBD, TBD

Arizona at San Francisco, TBD, TBD

L.A. Rams at Seattle, TBD, TBD

– Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD