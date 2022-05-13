Muqtadir, Suchland earn Clyde Lamb Award honors at WC

WILMINGTON — Yusef Muqtadir, a senior on the men’s soccer team, and Hayley Suchland, a senior on the softball team, are Wilmington College’s winners of the Clyde Lamb Award winner for the 2021-22 academic year.

Muqtadir hails from Dayton and is a graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School. A two-year member of the program, Muqtadir appeared in 28 games with 23 starts and helped the Fightin’ Quakers to consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference tournament home games including a semifinal appearance during the 2020-21 academic year.

He scored 13 career goals, dished out five assists (for a total of 31 points) and scored four game-winning goals, one of which came in the program’s first OAC tournament win in more than a decade. Muqtadir was a first team All-OAC selection in the fall of 2021 and garnered honorable mention All-OAC honors in the spring of 2021.

An accounting major, Muqtadir has a 3.76 cumulative grade point average and has been involved in the department’s VITA program. He earned the prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-American (and All-District) honor for his excellence both in the classroom and on the pitch as well as being named a Scholar Leader by the Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Additionally, Muqtadir has earned Academic All-OAC honors each year.

Suchland is from South Vienna, Ohio, and is a graduate of Springfield Northeastern High School. A four-year member of the program, Suchland has been in the Fightin’ Quakers’ starting lineup since the moment she stepped foot on campus. She appeared in 112 games playing primarily shortstop with 383 at bats and 137 hits. Of those hits, 33 are of the extra-base variety with 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs.

Suchland, who drove in 68 career RBIs with a .358 batting average, was a very reliable batter to put the ball in play. She struck out 23 times in her career, just six percent of at bats. For her first three years, Suchland was a member of the WC pitching staff, hurling 112 innings with a 4.38 ERA and 76 strikeouts. She won nine games, pitched eight complete games and tallied two saves.

A three-time All-OAC selection including garnering honorable mention All-OAC honors this season, Suchland hit .380 with seven doubles, a home run, 17 RBIs and a team-best 10 stolen bases. A very reliable hitter, she struck out just four times in 108 at bats.

An athletic training major who graduated summa cum laude, Suchland carries a 3.99 GPA and has been named Academic All-OAC the previous three years. She served as president of the Sports Medicine Leadership Council, a member of the Ohio Athletic Trainers’ Association (OATA) Student Senate and was involved in WC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Additionally, Suchland was part of the College’s Green Key Honor Society, the Honors Program and served as a tutor to her peer students.