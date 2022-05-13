Quakers compete at North Central’s Carius/Gregory Invitational

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Wilmington College track and field teams competed Thursday on the first day of the Carius/Gregory Invitational hosted by North Central College.

In track events, George Rickett had the best individual performance, taking third in the steeplechase with a time of 9:28.77. A trio of Fightin’ Quakers – Noah Tobin (15:21.66), Eric Reynolds (15:22.97) and Cohen Frost (15:43.81) – placed in the 5,000-meter run.

In field events, the WC hammer throw squad had five people place fifth-ninth: JJ Durr (175-6.25), Nate Marcum (173-1.25), Andrew Pacifico (172-11.5), Nathan Borgan (171-4) and Joe Shuga (170-0.5). Blake Jamison tallied a third-place heave of 159-2.25 in the javelin while Justin Shuga (140-7) placed ninth. The younger Shuga also competed in the shot put, hurling a mark of 45-10.75 meters.

In jumping events, Brady Vilvens cleared 6-4.75 meters to round out WC’s performances.

Milena Wahl had top placement for the WC women, taking runner-up in the 5,000-meter run by crossing the finish line in 18:21.17. Wilmington also had a relay run as Emma Burke, Haley Cook, Madison Dietz and Kylee Schafer clocked 49.11 seconds in the 4×100.

In field events, Kayli Sullivan threw in the hammer throw, placing sixth with a heave of 156-4.75.

Day two of action is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.