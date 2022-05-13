Steed tops 13-15 field at Urbana Country Club

URBANA — Andy Steed outlasted the field to win the 13-15 year old division of the Southern Ohio Junior PGA tournament held May 7 at Urbana Country Club.

A Pete Dye original golf course opened in 1922 featuring rolling hills, two tied greens, and a few blind tee shots, the course played longer than its listed layout of 6,520 yards thanks to multiple days of rain.

Steed drove the ball well and managed the cold and wet conditions winning by two strokes. “It was the coldest round I’ve ever played and the rain didnt help either,” said Steed, who is finishing his freshman year at Clinton-Massie. “I definitely left some shots out there.”

Owen Goodwin, also a freshman at Clinton-Massie, finished third, just a few strokes behind Steed.

When asked about his round Goodwin said, “Tough course”.

Both Steed and Owen continue competing for the 2022 SOJPGA championship at National Links golf course in Springfield, Ohio.

In the photo, from left to right, Reed Sinnmitz, Andy Steed, Owen Goodwin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_GLF_andyowen0507web.jpg In the photo, from left to right, Reed Sinnmitz, Andy Steed, Owen Goodwin