Lady Hurricane basketball holds four-day youth camp

The Lady Hurricane youth basketball camp was held recently at Fred Summers Court in the Wilmington Middle School. Instructors for the camp were Dennis Nance, Judah Jamiel and high school student-athletes Elle Martin, Katie Murphy, Sophie Huffman, Taija Walker KeAsia Robinson, Aidynne Tippett, Bryn Conley, Lilly Trentman, Adrianna Eltzroth, Jada Current, Lauren Diels and Caroline Diels. Campers for the four-day instructional event were Clara Wise, Breeze Hoggatt, Alivia Collier, Kree Salisbury, Audriana Manzo, Brookelynn Ayers, Addalyn Shaeffer, Sophie Shaffer, Katelyn Seeger, Annia Shaeffer, Briley Hoggatt, Jullianna Diels, Olivia Seiler, Charlee Hicks, Yalaina Medley, Jillian Zeigler, Nelly Brown, Taylor Totten, Bailey Huff, Jo’Lese Harpen, Kailyn Brooks, Ansley Seeger, Ava Mann, Lilly Jarrells, Laila Salisbury, Macie Bowman, Ryleigh Brown, Madden McAllister, Gabby Newkirk, Chante Brown and Addi Martin.

