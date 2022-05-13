1 pitch, 1 hit, 1 leader: Burch takes perch as BHS hits leader

BLANCHESTER — On the first pitch he saw Friday afternoon, Reagan Burch hit a two-hopper to the second baseman, then raced to first with his trademark speed.

Beating the high throw, Burch became the all-time career hit leader at Blanchester High School, notching hit 101 to break a tie with Jared Monhollen on the record list.

“Congratulations to him and his family,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “Reagan is that player who is first one there and last one to leave. A team first guy. It couldn’t have happened to a better individual.”

In the end, Blanchester gave up three runs in the seventh and lost to Western Brown 6-2 in a non-league battle of SBAAC rivals.

“We couldn’t stop shooting ourselves in the,” Lawson said. “Walks and errors led to four unearned runs. Had some mistakes on the bases that kept us from scoring a couple more.”

Blanchester is 16-6 on the year. Western Brown goes to 13-8.

Zach West started “and left everything out on the mound. He was hitting spots and keeping them off balance. I wish we could have gotten him the win.”

SUMMARY

May 13, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

Western Brown 6, Blanchester 2

WB^1^0^1^1^0^0^3^^6.6.2

BL^0^1^0^0^0^1^0^^2.7.5

(6) WESTERN BROWN (ab-h-r-rbi) Schneeman 2-1-0-1 Frye 4-1-1-1 A. Crall 2-0-0-0 Barber 4-0-0-0 B. Crall 2-1-0-0 Loudon 3-1-1-1 Hermann 4-1-2-2 Patten 4-1-1-0 Graham 4-0-1-0 TOTALS 29-6-6-6

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-0-2-0 Roush 4-0-1-0 James Wymer 2-0-0-0 Ficke 1-0-0-0 West 4-1-1-0 Frump 2-1-0-0 Miller 3-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-2-2 Jansen Wymer 3-0-0-0 Estep 3-0-1-0 Sears 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-2-7-2

HBP: WB-Schneeman; B-James Wymer

SB: WB-Frye; B-Burch 2, Frump

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Western Brown

A. Crall (W)^7^7^2^1^1^8

Blanchester

West (L)^6^4^3^1^8^7

Garrett^1^2^3^1^1^1

Reagan Burch hit a two-hopper then beat the throw to first in the first inning to become the BHS all-time hits leader with 101. (Denise Thacker Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl1Burch0513dt-2.jpg Reagan Burch hit a two-hopper then beat the throw to first in the first inning to become the BHS all-time hits leader with 101. (Denise Thacker Photo) Reagan Burch beats the throw to first Friday for an infield single to become the all-time hits leader in BHS baseball history. (Denise Thacker Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl2Burch0513dt-2.jpg Reagan Burch beats the throw to first Friday for an infield single to become the all-time hits leader in BHS baseball history. (Denise Thacker Photo) Reagan Burch (background left) is congratulated by his teammates after becoming the all-time hits leader in BHS baseball history. (Denise Thacker Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl3Burch0513dt-2.jpg Reagan Burch (background left) is congratulated by his teammates after becoming the all-time hits leader in BHS baseball history. (Denise Thacker Photo) Reagan Burch is called safe by the umpire to get his 101st career hit and move to the top of the BHS career list. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl1Burch0513ag.jpg Reagan Burch is called safe by the umpire to get his 101st career hit and move to the top of the BHS career list. (April Garrett Photo) Reagan Burch is mobbed by his teammates after getting the 101st hit of his career. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl3Burch0513ag.jpg Reagan Burch is mobbed by his teammates after getting the 101st hit of his career. (April Garrett Photo) Adam Frump slides in to third. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl3rdFrump0513ag.jpg Adam Frump slides in to third. (April Garrett Photo) Reagan Burch after his 101st career hit. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_blBurchHappy0513ag.jpg Reagan Burch after his 101st career hit. (April Garrett Photo) Adam Frump goes head first in to second base Friday. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_blFrump0513ag.jpg Adam Frump goes head first in to second base Friday. (April Garrett Photo) Zach West lets go of a pitch during Friday’s game. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_blZWest0513ag.jpg Zach West lets go of a pitch during Friday’s game. (April Garrett Photo) Reagan Burch with the ball and bat from his 101st career hit. (Submitted Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl1Burch0513sub.jpg Reagan Burch with the ball and bat from his 101st career hit. (Submitted Photo) Reagan Burch and his family Friday. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl2Burch0513sub.jpg Reagan Burch and his family Friday. (April Garrett Photo) Reagan Burch and his teammates and coaches Friday. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl3Burch0513sub.jpg Reagan Burch and his teammates and coaches Friday. (April Garrett Photo) Reagan Burch. (April Garrett Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_BAS_bl2Burch0513ag.jpg Reagan Burch. (April Garrett Photo)