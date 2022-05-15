Jones loses two; earn GCTCA honor with coach

Clinton-Massie tennis earned a pair of honors among the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association post-season awards.

Alex Jones was given one of six Distinguished Player Award honors while Massie coach Rod Amburgy was one of three to receive the Distinguished Coach honor.

Jones is 23-2 on the season and will be playing in the Division II Southwest District tournament Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Jones advanced to the semifinal round of the Division II Mason Sectional tournament.

He was def by Cincinnati Country Day freshman Nikhil Shah4-6, the No. 2 seed, 0-6 in the semis then was defeated by No. 3 seed Julian Guiltron of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 1-6, 4-6 in the consolation final.