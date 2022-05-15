Wildcats close regular season with 16-0 win

GEORGETOWN — Jansen Wymer led an 18-hit attack as Blanchester closed the regular season with a 16-0 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.

The Wildcats, 17-6 on the year, finished in sole possession of second place behind Williamsburg in the National.

Wymer had four hits and drove in three runs.

“Very happy with how we ended the regular season this week,” said BHS manager Aaron Lawson. “We saw a tough arm (Friday) against WB and was able to make the proper adjustments (against Georgetown) to pound out 18 hits. We need to take this momentum and roll it in to the tournament (Tuesday). Everyone is 0-0 and playing to survive another day. Anything can happen.”

SUMMARY

May 14, 2022

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 16, Georgetown 0

B^3^7^0^3^3^^16.18.0

G^0^0^0^0^0^^0.4.4

(16) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 5-1-2-2 Estep 4-1-1-0 Miller 1-1-1-3 Roush 4-1-1-1 West 2-2-2-0 Garrett 2-1-1-0 Frump 2-3-1-0 Sipple 3-1-2-3 Ficke 2-2-2-1 Burress 4-1-1-1 Jansen Wymer 4-2-4-3 Dick 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 33-16-18-14

2B: Burch, Garrett, Miller, Sipple 2, West

SB: Frump, Roush

SAC: Miller, Sipple

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Roush^2^0^0^0^2^2

Garrett (W)^3^4^0^0^1^1