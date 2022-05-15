Burke moves up, Heys unable to land spot in 10,000

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Fifth-year senior Emma Burke moved up more than 20 spots in her quest to qualify for 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the Wilmington College women’s track and field team competed on day two of the Carius/Gregory Invitational hosted by North Central College Friday.

Burke, who entered the day 49th in the country in the event, placed third on Friday with a time of 1:03.83, a mark currently less than a tenth of a second outside the national field.

The Fightin’ Quakers had two other individuals compete in sprints as Kylee Schafer and Madison Dietz ran in the 200-meter dash. Schafer placed 12th with a time of 26.26 seconds while Dietz crossed the finish line in 26.77 seconds, good for 15th place.

In field events, Dietz was joined by Haley Cook for the long jump with Dietz finishing ninth and Cook 17th.

For the men at Carius/Gregory, the foursome of Eric Reynolds, George Rickett, Noah Tobin and Josh Cyrus competed in the 1,500-meter run — Reynolds 4:09.60, Rickett 4:10.01, Tobin 4:10.48, Cyrus 4:14.41. Dane Klosterman also ran in the 400-meter hurdles, placing third in 55.95 seconds.

At the St. Francis Last Chance Meet, Wilmington High School grad Simon Heys competed in the 10,000-meter run, looking to move into the field of 20 for the national meet. He entered the day with a run of 14:43.28 and did not improve on his national bid time.

Wilmington will have one more chance to improve times and qualify for nationals as the University of Mount Union hosts a last chance qualifier on Wednesday.