Bellbrook outslugs Wilmington 21-14 on Senior Day

WILMINGTON — In a senior day slugfest, Wilmington lost to Bellbrook 21-14 Saturday at the WHS baseball diamond.

Brayden Hubbell of BHS had three hits and drove in five runs.

The Hurricane trailed 17-1 going to the bottom of the third but WHS plated seven runs to make it 17-7. With a five-run fifth, Wilmington’s deficit was 20-13.

WHS reached by 18 times, with 10 hits.

Bellbrook is 17-7. Wilmington, prepping for Tuesday’s tournament game at Sycamore, is 3-18.

Wilmington seniors are Jayden Doyle, Braydin Applegate and Ethan Henson.