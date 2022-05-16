Mueller, Creager pitch and power Blanchester to district title game

INDIAN HILL — Rianna Mueller pitched a 5-hitter and Madison Creager slugged two homeruns as Blanchester stunned league rival and No. 2 seed Williamsburg 5-0 Monday in a Division III Cincinnati Sectional championship softball game at Indian Hill High School.

The Ladycats, 12-10 on the season, will play 21-1 Carlisle for the Div. III Southwest District 1 Championship 5 p.m. Thursday at Kings High School.

Blanchester is playing in the district championship for the first time since 2010.

Blanchester lost to Williamsburg twice during the regular season, by scores of 3-0 and 10-2. In fact, Blanchester had not defeated Williamsburg since a 2-1 win on May 8, 2013. WHS had 13 straight wins over BHS before Monday’s shocker.

”Great pitching, solid defense and timely hitting all add up to a win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Rianna gave us another great effort in the circle allowing only five hits while striking out seven.”

Mueller struck out the side in the first and two more in the second. She retired nine of the last 10 batters she faced to close out the tournament win.

Creager hit a solo homer in the second then added a grand slam in the fifth.

On the defensive side, Blanchester had three errors but, Grogg said, huge plays from Zoie Stanforth at first base, who doubled up a runner on first after catching a soft line drive with no outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the third. Quynn Dawley also had a nice game at shortstop, Grogg noted, including a play where she dove for a ball and flipped it to Creager to get the out at second and also doubled up a runner on first after catching a fly ball in shallow left field in the sixth.

SUMMARY

May 16, 2022

@Indian Hill High School

Blanchester 5, Williamsburg 0

B^0^1^0^0^4^0^0^^5.9.3

W^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0.5.1

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-1-0 Peters 4-1-2-0 Potts 3-1-1-0 B. Dawley 4-1-1-0 Davenport 4-0-0-0 Creager 3-2-2-5 Stanforth 3-0-2-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0

2B: Stanforth

HR: Creager 2

HBP: Potts

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^7^5^0^0^0^7

Madison Creager homered twice and drove in five runs Monday in Blanchester's tournament win over Williamsburg.