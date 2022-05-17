Massie upends Blanchester in tourney opener 8-5

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie took advantage of Blanchester’s fourth inning lapses for an 8-5 win Tuesday in a Division II Sectional baseball game at Bott Field.

The Falcons (10-12) continue in the tournament 5 p.m. Thursday against No. 5 seed Taylor. The game will be played at Taylor High School.

Down 2-0, Clinton-Massie had two on — without benefit of a hit — and two outs in the fourth when a Blanchester error opened the floodgates for seven unearned runs.

“It only takes one bad inning,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “All our mistakes were at key moments in the game.”

Blanchester made things interesting late in the game but Wyatt Creech came in to a two-on, none-out jam in the seventh and retired three straight Wildcats.

Blanchester’s Reagan Burch had three hits and drove in three with a homerun.

The Wildcats end their season at 17-7.

“I’m very happy for this team and what they accomplished this year,” Lawson said. “We had a ton of question marks in the pre-season and were planning on a rebuilding year. We had just the opposite. Congratulations to (seniors) Adam (Frump) and Reagan (Burch) on fantastic careers. Both four years starters that have been the backbone of this team. Best of luck to both of them in the future.”

SUMMARY

May 17, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

Clinton-Massie 7, Blanchester 5

CM^0^0^0^7^0^1^0^^8.5.0

B^0^0^2^0^0^2^1^^5.11.3

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHoose 5-1-1-1 Johnson 3-2-2-1 McDowell 3-0-1-1 Frisch 1-0-0-0 Vance 1-1-0-2 Theetge 4-0-0-0 Stanley 3-1-0-0 Elkins 2-1-0-0 Denehy 3-1-1-0 Smith 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 25-8-5-5

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-3-3 Roush 3-1-1-0 Burress 1-1-1-0 West 4-0-2-0 Frump 3-0-1-0 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Jansen Wymer 4-0-1-0 Estep 3-0-0-0 Mulvihill 2-1-0-0 Miller 2-1-2-1 Sears 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 30-5-11-4

2B: B-Miller, West

3B:

HR: B-Burch

SB: CM-Johnson, Stanley

SAC: CM-Vance, Elkins

HBP: CM-Johnson, Frisch 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Johnson (W)^5.2^10^4^3^2^3

Vance^0.1^1^1^1^2^0

Creech (S)^1^0^0^0^0^2

Blanchester

Frump (L)^4^3^7^0^6^4

Roush^3^2^1^1^1^2