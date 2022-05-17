NEW RICHMOND — The East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team is the first regional qualifier among Clinton County track and field athletes.

The foursome of Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck ran 10:37.15 and finished second in the relay Tuesday in the Division III New Richmond District Track and Field Championship.

The Division II New Richmond District Track and Field Championship was being held simultaneously at NRHS where the EC boys were competing.

Shane Lynch was seventh in the boys discus with a best throw of 105-1.