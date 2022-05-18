6-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The foursome of Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette, Bob Kemp and Gary Schrader had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16.

The rest of the field:

32: Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Cliff Doyle, John Faul.

32: Doggie Anderson, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Rusty Smethwick.

32: Jeff Watkins, Tom Rickey, Jim Doak, Jack Carson.

33: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

34: D Bullock, Fred Stern, Don Sicurella.

34: Rocky Long, Bruce Barrett, French Hatfield, Bob Vanzant.