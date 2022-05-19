Posted on by

Tennis season ends for Jones in district opener


MASON — The tennis season for Clinton-Massie’s Alex Jones ended Thursday in the opening round of the Division II Southwest District Championship at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Jones, 23-3 on the year, was defeated by Avi Mahajan of Cincinnati Seven Hills, the sectional champion from Cincinnati.

Jones is believed to be the first Clinton-Massie boys tennis singles player to advance to the district tournament since Brian Lamke went to the Class A-AA District in 1981 at Sycamore High School. Chuck Maggard and Allen Stanforth also qualified for the district that season as a doubles team.

