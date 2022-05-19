Kearns, Yellow Jackets topple Falcons 4-1

NORTH BEND — Johnny Kearns held Clinton-Massie to a pair of hits Thursday in Taylor’s 4-1 win in a Division II sectional baseball game at THS.

Clinton-Massie’s season ends with a 10-13 mark.

“It’s been a tough season for us,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We’ve enduring a couple of season-ending injuries. We battled hard tonight, just couldn’t hit it enough.”

Miles Theetge had a single and Gabe McDowell hit a solo homerun in the seventh for Massie’s only hits.

Kearns struck out 10, did not walk a batter and set the Falcons down in order in five of the seven innings, Camp said.

“He worked pretty quick, was around the strike zone all night,” said Camp. “He was on top of his game. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opponent.”

Camp said he wanted to mention the eight seniors who ended the season on the Massie roster for all their leadership and accomplishments during their careers – Kody Zantene, Nate Wildermuth, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Keck, Garrett Vance, Carson VanHoose, Jack Stanley and Kaiden Smith.