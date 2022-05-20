Cougars end Falcons season in district title game

Emma Crombie and McKenna Branham | Mark Huber Photo
Emma Crombie and Kayla Drake celebrate Sydney Doyle's homer | Mark Huber Photo
Sydney Doyle after her homerun | Mark Huber Photo
Kayla Drake scores ahead of Sydney Doyle who homered | Mark Huber Photo
Massie players huddle with coach Brandon Lewis after the game | Elizabeth Clark Photo
The end to the season | Mark Huber Photo
Kiera Brightman | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Kayla Drake | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Kayla Drake | Mark Huber Photo
Olivia Ward | Mark Huber Photo
Olivia Ward and Sydney Doyle | Mark Huber Photo
Delaney Schneder | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo
McKenna Branham throws to Layla Davis | Mark Huber Photo
Kiera Brightman and Kayla Drake | Mark Huber Photo
CASSTOWN — Kylie Ropp retired the final 11 Clinton-Massie batters to close out Kenton Ridge’s 5-3 win over Clinton-Massie Friday in a Division II District Championship softball game at Miami East High School.
Sydney Doyle slugged a two-run homerun in the fifth to cut the difference to two runs, but Ropp didn’t allow another batter to reach base as the Cougars pulled out the win.
Kenton Ridge advances to the regional tournament with an 18-9 record.
The Falcons’ season comes to an end at 13-9.
With a swirling, strong wind blowing in from the outfield, Kenton Ridge took a 3-0 lead in the first. Kayla Drake homered to make it 3-1 but the Cougars plated single runs in the second and third to go up 5-1. After Drake’s homer, Ropp retired eight straight.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Drake led off with a solid single. One out later, Doyle took a Ropp offering over the fence to give Massie new life.
However, Clinton-Massie went down without a whimper the rest of the way and Kenton Ridge moves on.
SUMMARY
May 20, 2022
Div II District Championship
@Miami East High School
Kenton Ridge 5, Clinton-Massie 3
KR^3^1^1^0^0^0^0^^5
CM^1^0^0^2^0^0^0^^3
(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 3-0-0-0 Drake 3-2-2-1 Schneder 3-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-1-2 Crombie 3-0-0-0 Brightman 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 2-0-0-0 Davis 2-0-0-0 Bowman 2-0-0-0
HR: Drake, Doyle
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Brightman^7^11^5^2^0^2
