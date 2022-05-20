Posted on by

Cougars end Falcons season in district title game


By Mark Huber - [email protected]

Emma Crombie and McKenna Branham | Mark Huber Photo

Emma Crombie and McKenna Branham | Mark Huber Photo


Emma Crombie and Kayla Drake celebrate Sydney Doyle's homer | Mark Huber Photo


Sydney Doyle after her homerun | Mark Huber Photo


Kayla Drake scores ahead of Sydney Doyle who homered | Mark Huber Photo


Massie players huddle with coach Brandon Lewis after the game | Elizabeth Clark Photo


The end to the season | Mark Huber Photo


Kiera Brightman | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Kayla Drake | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Kayla Drake | Mark Huber Photo


Olivia Ward | Mark Huber Photo


Olivia Ward and Sydney Doyle | Mark Huber Photo


Delaney Schneder | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo


McKenna Branham throws to Layla Davis | Mark Huber Photo


Kiera Brightman and Kayla Drake | Mark Huber Photo


CASSTOWN — Kylie Ropp retired the final 11 Clinton-Massie batters to close out Kenton Ridge’s 5-3 win over Clinton-Massie Friday in a Division II District Championship softball game at Miami East High School.

Sydney Doyle slugged a two-run homerun in the fifth to cut the difference to two runs, but Ropp didn’t allow another batter to reach base as the Cougars pulled out the win.

Kenton Ridge advances to the regional tournament with an 18-9 record.

The Falcons’ season comes to an end at 13-9.

With a swirling, strong wind blowing in from the outfield, Kenton Ridge took a 3-0 lead in the first. Kayla Drake homered to make it 3-1 but the Cougars plated single runs in the second and third to go up 5-1. After Drake’s homer, Ropp retired eight straight.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Drake led off with a solid single. One out later, Doyle took a Ropp offering over the fence to give Massie new life.

However, Clinton-Massie went down without a whimper the rest of the way and Kenton Ridge moves on.

SUMMARY

May 20, 2022

Div II District Championship

@Miami East High School

Kenton Ridge 5, Clinton-Massie 3

KR^3^1^1^0^0^0^0^^5

CM^1^0^0^2^0^0^0^^3

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 3-0-0-0 Drake 3-2-2-1 Schneder 3-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-1-2 Crombie 3-0-0-0 Brightman 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 2-0-0-0 Davis 2-0-0-0 Bowman 2-0-0-0

HR: Drake, Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Brightman^7^11^5^2^0^2

By Mark Huber

[email protected]