Noszka wears district crown in girls 3,200 meters

BELLBROOK — Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka wears the district crown in the 3,200-meter run.

Noszka won the eight-lap race in 11:42.77 Friday night at the Division I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship meet. Noszka was two seconds ahead of the runnerup finishers.

In the close call department, Noszka was fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a 5:17.01 time. The final qualifying time was 5:16.28.

The top four finishers in each event advance to next weeks Region 4 Track and Field Championship at Wayne High School.

There are six individual Hurricane athletes and one relay team that advanced on Friday to next week’s Region 4 meet.

Brett Brooks and Zeth Cowin are repeat qualifiers Friday, placing second (Brooks 49-7.5) and third (Cowin 44-6.25) in the shot put. Both qualified to the regional on Wednesday in the discus.

Kaitlynn Hickey also qualified for the regional meet on Wednesday in the girls shot put.

Taliah Billingsley went 17.03 and finished third in the 100-meter hurdles.

The boys 4×200-meter relay team of Malik Scott, Adrien Cody, Ky Bozarth, and Brooks Butler clocked 1:32.34, just a second off the best time, and finished third overall.

Trevor Billingsley was third in the 1,600-meter run, hitting the finish line in 4:25.68.

Blaize Johnson put together a strong run in the boys open 400, finishing second in 50.66.

The boys 4×100-meter relay ran 44.63, placing fifth with the final qualifying time being 44.09.

Another fifth place run was by Sophie Huffman in the 400-meters. She ran 62.98 with fourth place being 60.93.

Mackenna Tolliver was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.